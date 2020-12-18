'Farmers are Top Priority': PM Modi's Address to Farmers Wins Hearts on Twitter

Addressing a farmers conference in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they need not worry about the abolition of the Minimum Support Price or mandi system.

Farmers from several north Indian states have been protesting for weeks against the three new agri-marketing reforms passed by the government of India in September. Many feel that the laws would act against the benefits of the farmers and have been calling for a complete repeal.

Reassuring the farmers, Modi said that his government was willing to discuss the three reforms clause-by-clause, adding that farmers' issues were his "top priority" and that he was ready "with folded hands and bowed head" to talk on every issue.

In his address, the PM also attacked the Opposition for peddling misinformation about the farm laws. He said that the farmers should be wary of political parties that are trying to “manipulate and mislead” them for political gains.

The address, which Modi delivered through video call, earned praise on social media with many appreciating the PM's efforts to help solve the farmers' crisis.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, have demanded that the Modi government roll back the reforms intended to bring investment in the antiquated farm sector but which the farmers say will leave them at the mercy of big corporations. The government has sought to allay concerns, telling farmers they will gain new rights and opportunities. Six rounds of talks between agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and farmers' union leaders have failed to resolve the deadlock.