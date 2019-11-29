Take the pledge to vote

Farmers Can Now Breed More Environment Friendly Cows by 2020, Scientists Reveal

Scientists have now said that farmers could breed more environmentally-friendly cattle by 2020.

News18.com

Updated:November 29, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
Scientists have now said that farmers could breed more environmentally-friendly cattle by 2020. According to experts, the farming industry could reduce carbon emission by breeding cattle that grow faster and eat less so that the environmental impact by them is lower, a report in Daily Mail revealed.

According to the report, scientists have claimed that the process could, in turn, cut methane emissions from cattle by up to a third, if farmers used the more eco-friendly breeds of cattle. They further said that shoppers could, in the long run, check the label of the food they buy to know what environmental impact it has had.

Speaking about the same, Professor Mike Coffey revealed that researchers have been studying which breeds of beef cattle eat less food for the same growth, the report revealed. According to him, the difference in methane emission from best to worst cattle was 30 percent and if farmers raised more efficient cattle this could reduce carbon emission by a third.

The report cited Professor Coffey saying after a Science Media Centre briefing that by next year farmers will select bulls that will lead to dairy cow offspring’s that consume less food for the amount of milk they produce. He added that they can then measure methane emissions from groups of animals and check the environment impact they are having.

