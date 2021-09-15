Farmers in Spain Rush to Find Ugliest-looking Tomato in Bizarre Contest

Bollywood movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara saw the lead characters enjoying themselves to the fullest at the La Tomatina festival in Spain where participants throw tomatoes and get involved in a tomato fight for entertainment purposes. But there is another tomato-related event held in the country where farmers compete with each other to bring out the ugliest-looking tomato.

A video shared by Now This on Tuesday shows how farmers in Navarre region of Spain participated in the contest that looked for the ugliest tomato. The tomatoes that are mainly displayed in this contest belong to the Marmande variety that are also known as ugly tomatoes of Tudela. The contest was held on September 12 this year as farmers came with their ugliest-looking tomatoes to win the top prize, which happens to be an Iberian ham.

Speaking to Reuters, farmer and participant Santos Martinez said that the reason why the tomatoes come out ugly is because of some bees that germinate them. Bees usually carry the pollen from one place to another, however, when that process does not happen smoothly, tomatoes grow out in ugly shapes.

This unusual contest in Spain celebrates the ugliest tomatoes 🍅 pic.twitter.com/1JDrKGfIYB— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 14, 2021

Winners of this year’s contest, Marisol and Vincente Martinez told Reuters that they did not grow the ugly tomatoes intentionally and it just happened to have grown that way. An ugly batch of tomatoes came out by chance and that led the couple to participate in the contest.

Dozens of farmers competed in the 'ugliest tomato' contest in Spain. The unusual competition is celebrated every year in the city of Tudela pic.twitter.com/KnvlEnsOfa— Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2021

Besides the ugly tomato contest, Haro town of Spain also hosts the Wine Fight festival, locally known as the La Batalla del Vino de Haro. The annual event takes place between June 27 andJune 30 where thousands of locals and tourists climb a mountain in La Rioja region of Spain, and throw the sweet red wine all over each other. The day also coincides with St Peter’s Feast Day. The event is quite similar to La Tomatina festival where participants squish tomatoes and drench in tomato juice. A gathering of enthusiastic tourists and locals indulge in this fun activity that takes place in Spain.

