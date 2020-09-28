FarmVille is Shutting Down After 11 Years and Guinness World Records is Most Shocked

Curtains will soon be down on FarmVille, an online game that turned gamers to farmers, the virtual ones, years ago. Decemer 31, 2020 will be the last day of the online game which marked our teenage. Tiling the land, sowing seeds, harvesting the ripened crop, feeding the farm animals, collecting coins from the produce and then buying stuff to decorate the farm and buying more land--what times.

The news of the our virtual farms going off air has saddened us. Not that many of us were hooked to it now, but it felt good to go back to the game once in a while and to feel nostalgia in the game sounds. On Saturday, the official Facebook page of FarmVille announced its closure in a post that read: "Thank you is a small word but when fertilized with love and beautiful memories it means the world to us. So here’s a great BIG THANK YOU for farming with us through it all."

FarmVille shuts down 31st December 2020 https://t.co/K58ZD6HCDz — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) September 28, 2020

However, someone is shocked more than any of us. The Guinness World Records are apparently not able to stomach the news and its reaction is all of us after hearing the news.

After a successful run of more than 11 years, Zynga is finally downing the shutters on FarmVille for Facebook. It was conceptualised and published by Zynga in 2009 on Facebook.

Extending their gratitude to the gaming community, Zynga further added that FarmVille would be available on Facebook till December 31, 2020, following which it will permanently be shut down.

Those who made the game that it is today, the loyal FarmVille farmers, thanked the company and were left emotional.

"I learned a lot of vegetables, trees, animal species and various food recipes through Farmville. It also helped me easy my anxiety. The decorations are beautiful and made me dream of a future home of mine. I miss my farm too. Thank you for your company," wrote one Facebook user.

"I had so much fun playing farmville, had lots of animals and a puppy I loved. I could not wait to get home to play it. I had real animals, I even said to them wait i feed you soon mummy needs to feed the animals. Fours hours later I looked at my two cats and dog still waiting for their dinner lol. I was so evolve with the game I forgot my real furbabies,(sic)." chimed in another.