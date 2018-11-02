Farrago or Flattery: Shashi Tharoor Posts Video of Child Mimicking His Famous Tweet

Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 8, 2017

Oh dear -- look at this poor little kid!! https://t.co/DcqWecKJV5 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 2, 2018

No matter one’s polity, you have to admit that Shashi Tharoor is among the most erudite of our politicians and writers. Time and again, the former diplomat has displayed his literary prowess and command of the Queen’s English, whether in speech, articles, books or even Twitter.While we’re not sure whether the man himself subscribes to Dictionary.com, it is more than apparent those who follow him on Twitter don’t need to. From Farrago to Floccinaucinihilipilification, the Lok Sabha has taken it upon himself to school the general public on how to use words and influence people.After he had retaliated to a speculative news article with the now cultish phrase of “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist” (sic) way back in May, 2017, people clearly haven’t gotten over it yet.A YouTube user with the handle of sumodsunny recently uploaded a video of (presumably) his young son of rendering that selfsame Tweet in a warbling childish voice. While the video itself hadn’t garnered too many views since the time of publishing (October 29), someone evidently did view it, and sent the link to Tharoor.Ever sporting, the politician posted it on his own Twitter account, empathizing with the little boy: Oh dear -- look at this poor little kid!!Let’s see how many views the video gets now.