Fascinated by Red Planet? Watch the First-ever Incredible 4K Video of Mars Captured by Rovers

Stunning visuals of planet Mars have been captured by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) robotic rovers named Curiosity, Spirit, and Opportunity.

The video of 4K resolution features panoramic views of the planet’s surface, including deserts, dunes, outcroppings, and the cracked ground strewn with jagged rocks.

In the background of the beautiful video, the narrator can be heard saying: "When the rover can connect to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, we get more favourable speeds of 2 Megabytes per second. However, this link is only available for about 8 minutes each Sol, or Martian day".

According to a report published in the New York Post, the locations that are seen in the video have been named as, Cape Verde, Santa Maria Crater, Burns Cliff and Marathon Valley Entrance.

As it would have struck many viewers, the colour of the Martian sky in the video is seen in a range of colours from yellow to blue instead of the usual hazy red.

This aspect has been clarified in the video by the narrator as he informs that this has been done by the space agency for the ease of geologists.

He says, "the re-coloring of images done by NASA in order to aid geologists identifying rock formations."