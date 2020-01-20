Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Fashion Brand Accused of 'Cultural Appropriation' after Putting Cornrow Wigs on White Models

Japanese fashion brand Comme des Garcons was also criticised in 2018 for reportedly not using a black model for more than 20 years.

AFP

Updated:January 20, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fashion Brand Accused of 'Cultural Appropriation' after Putting Cornrow Wigs on White Models
Appropriation row at Paris men's fashion week |Image credit: AFP

Japanese fashion brand Comme des Garcons was at the centre of a cultural appropriation row Sunday after it sent out white models in what appeared to be cornrow wigs at its Paris men's fashion week show.

The self-appointed fashion watchdog Diet Prada -- which has a record of pulling up labels on racial insensitivity including the notorious Gucci "blackface" jumper - accused the cult brand of "taking a step back".

Comme des Garcons was criticised in 2018 for reportedly not using a black model for more than 20 years.

Diet Prada, which has 1.7 million followers on Instagram and uses the platform to regularly chide labels, said even those taking part in the show seemed embarrassed.

"The look on the models' faces says it all," it claimed.

While the brand itself has remained tight-lipped, the French hair stylist responsible for the look took to Instagram to defend it.

Julien Dys said it was meant as a reference to the ancient Egyptians and not cornrows.

"My inspiration for the Comme des Garcons show was an Egyptian prince, a look I found truly beautiful and inspirational," he wrote.

"Never was it my intention to hurt or offend anyone, ever. If I did I deeply apologise," he added.

One black model in the Paris show Saturday also wore one of the wigs, while two others had their hair in short dreadlocks.

While several black Instagram users supported Comme des Garcons, they also urged the label to "use more African men" with their natural hair.

Many more, however, were offended, with the black supermodel Adwoa Aboah commenting, "Are we surprised?"

Paris men's fashion week ended Sunday with a week of haute couture shows starting with Dior, Iris Van Herpen and Schiaparelli on Monday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram