Fashion Brought Joy to Gen Z During Pandemic. Here's How Clothes Mattered in 2020

Despite stores being shut, young people around the age of 20 turned to fashion to bring joy to their lives in 2020. According to photo editing app VSCO's 2020 Year in Review report, focusing specifically on Generation Z, 59% of those polled said that they spent money on clothes to find more joy or positivity in this year like no other.

Clothing comes just behind food in the list (65%), and ahead of skincare products (57%) -- the top three most popular choices. Next come entertainment or streaming services (44%), tech gadgets (42%), day trips with friends (36%), activities at home (34%) and social media apps (30%).

Creativity helped keep Gen Z going this year too. In fact, 34% of those polled said that finding ways to be creative was most important in helping them get through 2020. Social connections were significant for this generation too, with almost a third of those polled (32%) saying that finding ways to stay connected with family and friends was important during this difficult year. To a lesser extent, self-care (19%) and being politically active (14%) also helped.

Fenty strikes a chord with Gen Z

Rihanna's Fenty brand topped the list of fashion and beauty brands Gen Z think are the most inclusive and representative (44%), followed by the singer's lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty (29%) and Aerie (28%). Rihanna's Fenty also takes third place in the fashion labels and beauty brands Gen Z considers the most sustainable or good for the environment (8%), behind Milk Beauty (9%) and Glossier (11%).

When asked which beauty and fashion items they couldn't live without in 2020, the top answers were moisturizer (44%), face wash (43%) and face masks (23%).

Taken from the VSCO 2020 Year in Review report, the poll surveyed over 1,000 respondents aged between 14 to 25 worldwide in November 2020.

The full report is available here.