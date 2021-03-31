Fashion Forward: Outfits Worn by Cher, Madonna and Destiny's Child To Be Up for Auction

If you can’t step into the shoes of your favorite artists, you may soon be able to slip into some of their outfits. Julien’s Auction will be offering up several outfits seen on Cher, Madonna and Destiny’s Child in June for its “Music Icons" sale. The auction, which will take place from June 11 to 13 online and in Los Angeles, features a particularly large collection of outfits worn by Destiny’s Child. Most of them were designed by Beyoncé’s mother, American fashion designer, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Collectors will be able to bid on leather jumpsuits seen in the video for “Independent Women Part 1," estimated at $4,000 to $6,000; as well as an emerald green dress that Michelle Williams wore to the 2001 Grammy Awards, estimated at $1,000 to $2,000. But the highlight of the show is a white leather Versace bodice that the band wore on stage during their performance of “Survivor" at a concert in San Remo in 2002. The auction house Julien’s Auction estimates that it could reach up to 10,000 dollars.

If you prefer the disco and pop stylings of Cher, you can try to acquire one of the most memorable pieces of her wardrobe. It is a black bodysuit designed by American designer Robert Mackie, which Cher wore in the video for “If I Could Turn Back Time." While the auction house did not communicate an estimate for this piece, it could reach a sum in five figures. It already achieved this feat in 2006 when it was sold for $ 60,000 at Julien’s Auction. That was 30 times its initial estimate.

Other highly coveted lots in the “Music Icons" include a Versace dress worn by Whitney Houston in 1998 and a floral print crepe dress worn by Madonna in the film “Evita." Julien’s Auction will be announcing other pieces for the sale in June in the coming weeks.