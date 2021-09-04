Fashion, Music, Aesthetic: All the Y2K Trends Making a Comeback in 2021

If you have been anywhere near social media, then there is a chance that you may have come across memes, videos, and even fashion that remind you of the early aughts. Nostalgia of the days gone by has become more pronounced in the millennials and the GenZ generation who have lived through one of the most pivotal events of the 21st century — the coronavirus pandemic.

Let us take a look at modern trends that are heavily inspired or are direct revival of the Y2k era:

Fashion

The Free Britney campaign, which was led by many youngsters and members of the LGBTQ community to free 90s and Y2k era pop star Britney Spears, may have had something to contribute to the return of early aughts fashion in 2021. But there are several other cultural events that have contributed to the revival of the Y2K fashion. First being the simple clockwork which brings back fashion trends that started two decades ago.

You know how fashion trends tend to replicate fashion from decades prior? Like how 80’s and 90’s style were huge for a while and now everyone is obsessed with y2k?? Yeah how long do you reckon it’ll take before people start dressing like this again pic.twitter.com/PT82pLUCPu— voidroonil 🌈🦅 (@voidroonil) September 1, 2021

Thanks to Gen Z and their favourite social media platform TikTok, which has seen them dressing up in silk scarf tops, bootcut jeans, and Von Dutch trucker hats. Last year, American businesswoman and friends Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton also brought back their iconic velour tracksuits. Hilton collaborated with Kardashian for a range of velour tracksuits that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star launched for her clothing brand Skims. It is clear how many fashion houses and celebrities are also paying tribute to the gone-by era of music and culture through fashion.

Music

The Y2k trend has also inspired many social media consumers to play their own favourite music from the aughts. Many TikTok trends have been inspired by music of the aughts like Bills Bills Bills from Destiny’s Child and Leave (Get Out) by Jojo which came out in 2004. While there are a few TikTok videos that reminisce of the cheap plastic toy phones that played the song Butterfly by Smile, there are some TikTok creators who also love to remember the 2000s era by playing Spears’ Oops I did it Again.

The nostalgia of the Y2K music has even inspired some of the recent albums released by artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Ariana Grande, who had some heavy references to the aughts classics. Good 4 U by Rodrigo may have reminded some listeners of the classic teen rebel songs by Paramore, while Grande’s 2019 single Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored was sampled from NSync’s hit song It Makes Me Ill.

Aesthetics

Y2K aesthetics are also making their comeback to 2021. From gaudy wallpapers to Hello Kitty aesthetics, you may see phone covers, or wallpapers that will adorn the social media posts or smartphones of young people as they seek the “good vibes.”

pov im ur cringy y2k wallpaper 🌬 pic.twitter.com/swBNFT7qGT— tati 🌬 (@95zblush) August 14, 2021

Many K-pop fans are creating or designing art/ wallpapers that show their favourite idols in a classic aughts-style edited wallpaper.

i made a y2k jinki also you can use as wallpaper ksks i just tried okay? pic.twitter.com/cQ7PJbKIEf— alex ♡︎ (@onewgums) January 27, 2021

Y2k wallpaper edits of our "WORLD WIDE HANDSOME" KIM SEOKJIN. pic.twitter.com/JzGoLvFuQG— K (@yougotJIN) May 12, 2021

[REQUESTS OPEN] ~ first 5 replies— pick 3 pics that have the same fit— vary from header, wallpaper, pfp and etc.— choose a theme (webcore, cybercore, cyber y2k, and etc)— and pick a format below (1-4) ⬇️ RT after replying please 🥺🤍turn on my post notifs to be early pic.twitter.com/B5qepYzZef — ً (@sourstyIe) March 21, 2021

What is your favourite Y2K era trend?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here