Fashion Photographer Atul Kasbekar Trolled for Tweeting 'All Lives Matter' amid #BlackLivesMatter Protest

Even as tensions continued to grow in the United States, many on social media have been agitating on and off social media, using the hashtag #blacklivesmatter. The old slogan, "Black Lives Matter", has been revoked by many including demonstrators across several cities in India.

However, some in India seem to be using another version of the slogan that has been causing anger on social media. Atul Kasbekar, an Indian fashion photographer and film producer in Bollywood, shared a poster on Twitter which read "All lives matter".

The tweet has been going viral on Twitter with many criticising the post for its insensitive message. "It's really quite simple," the fashion photographer, famous for his Kingfisher fashion photoshoots, wrote on Twitter.

The tweet did not go down well on Twitter, with many slamming the photographer for not really understanding the issue of racism in United States and the specific and often fatal targeting of cops across US.

After outrage, the tweet was deleted. But screenshots of the tweet have gone viral.

The outrage was provoked by rights activists as well as netizens, many of whom tried to explain the history of the hashtag to the photographer. Outraged Twitter users also pointed out that by changing the slogan to "all lives matter", the photographer was defending white privilege.

The issue came up after some in the US started using the alternative hashtag to diffuse to powerful stream of protests against police brutality that are surfacing on social media.

People who yell "AllLivesMatter" at #BlackLivesMatter

Same vibe as a healthy person barging into the ER, where doctors are treating a patient with an amputated arm, and yelling "What about ME!? TREAT ME!"

It ain't about you.

It's about the bleeding patient.

Sit the fuc down. — Aidyn (@SnaiLords) May 31, 2020

People who yell "AllLivesMatter" at #BlackLivesMatter

Same vibe as a healthy person barging into the ER, where doctors are treating a patient with an amputated arm, and yelling "What about ME!? TREAT ME!"

It ain't about you.

It's about the bleeding patient.

Sit the fuc down. — Aidyn (@SnaiLords) May 31, 2020

saying “all lives matter” is like a metaphor I saw: pic.twitter.com/tC58tO5wad — Pamela Martinez (@pamelamratinez) May 31, 2020

“all lives matter” wasn’t a thing until AFTER “black lives matter”



“meninism” wasn’t a thing until AFTER “feminism”



“straight pride” wasn’t a thing until AFTER “gay pride”



stop taking attention away from those who actually need it. set your morals straight. — mila ᵇˡᵐ (@maybanqs) May 31, 2020

Ok since people are confused. Here’s a list of things it’s NOT the time for:



•I have black friends



•I’m not racist, see?



•Why can’t we all just get along



•All lives matter (never a time for this)



•Criticizing the anger of the black community



•Staying “out of it” — 🔮Spiritual Activist🔮 (@MysticxLipstick) May 31, 2020

The hashtag is a revocation of the Black Lives Matter movement that started in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman who had been accused of shooting an African-American man Trayvon Martin in 2012.

The hashtag became a powerful slogan in 2014 after the killings of two more black men, Eric Garner and Michael Brown, with thousands of protesters taking to streets to demonstrate against the killings of black men in the US followed by lack of proper police action.