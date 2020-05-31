BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Fashion Photographer Atul Kasbekar Trolled for Tweeting 'All Lives Matter' amid #BlackLivesMatter Protest

Kasbekar has removed the controversial post since outrage | Image credit: Twitter

The tweet did not go down well on Twitter, with many slamming the photographer for not really understanding the issue of racism in United States and the socio-political relevance of 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
Even as tensions continued to grow in the United States, many on social media have been agitating on and off social media, using the hashtag #blacklivesmatter. The old slogan, "Black Lives Matter", has been revoked by many including demonstrators across several cities in India.

However, some in India seem to be using another version of the slogan that has been causing anger on social media. Atul Kasbekar, an Indian fashion photographer and film producer in Bollywood, shared a poster on Twitter which read "All lives matter".

Screenshot 2020-05-31 at 18.41.57

The tweet has been going viral on Twitter with many criticising the post for its insensitive message. "It's really quite simple," the fashion photographer, famous for his Kingfisher fashion photoshoots, wrote on Twitter.

The tweet did not go down well on Twitter, with many slamming the photographer for not really understanding the issue of racism in United States and the specific and often fatal targeting of cops across US.

After outrage, the tweet was deleted. But screenshots of the tweet have gone viral.

The outrage was provoked by rights activists as well as netizens, many of whom tried to explain the history of the hashtag to the photographer. Outraged Twitter users also pointed out that by changing the slogan to "all lives matter", the photographer was defending white privilege.

The issue came up after some in the US started using the alternative hashtag to diffuse to powerful stream of protests against police brutality that are surfacing on social media.

Screenshot 2020-05-31 at 18.22.00

The hashtag is a revocation of the Black Lives Matter movement that started in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman who had been accused of shooting an African-American man Trayvon Martin in 2012.

The hashtag became a powerful slogan in 2014 after the killings of two more black men, Eric Garner and Michael Brown, with thousands of protesters taking to streets to demonstrate against the killings of black men in the US followed by lack of proper police action.


