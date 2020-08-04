Fashionista Fox Steals Over a Hundred Pairs of Shoes to Add to its Footwear Collection in Germany

A curious case of stolen shoes has surfaced in a German neighbourhood and to everyone's surprise, the thief has turned out not to be a human. But a fox!

In a bizarre turn of events, a passionate shoe-collecting fox has caught the attention of residents of Zehlendorf, when they found out their flips flops and sports shoes go missing from the night, reports BBC.

According to reports, the culprit turned out to be a fox, shamelessly caught "in flagrante carrying two blue flip flops in its mouth."

The incident first came to light after a resident, Christian Meyer, in the Berlin suburban area had his doubts and raised the issue on a neighbourhood watch website. After finding similar complaints from other, he managed to trace down the thief.

Fuchs, Du hast die Schuh gestohlen...🎶In #Zehlendorf wurden mehr als 100 Schuhe von einem Fuchs gemopst. Die ganze Geschichte morgen @TspCheckpoint. (📸: Christian Meyer) pic.twitter.com/pjnKhvobOa — Felix Hackenbruch (@FHackenbruch) July 26, 2020

Tracking the fox, Meyer was led to a green meadow where to his surprise, he found more than 100 pairs of stolen shoes.

The BBC states that studies show urban foxes are becoming more like domesticated dogs with passing days. Many cities have in fact established fox population with people showing little fear towards the animals.