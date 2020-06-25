Fast n' Furious: Dubai Man Uses His Lamborghini to Deliver Mangoes to His Customers

Summer is the season to devour mangoes. Going to the marketplace to buy mangoes used to be one of the major sources of happiness for people. However, due to the spread of novel coronavirus, stepping out of your homes is not as safe as it used to be.







Not just India and Pakistan but Dubai residents are also fond of a variety of delicious mangoes that are exported mainly from Pakistan. To make sure that people living in Dubai get their hands on some of the best mangoes, a Pakistan supermarket is delivering it to your doorsteps.







Wait, the delivery-at-home is not the catch here. What has caught the attention of buyers is the fact that the supermarket’s managing director Mohammad Jehanzeb is delivering the popular fruit personally in his vehicle, the luxury car Lamborghini, as reported in the Gulf News.

His reason for this initiative is as simple as his views about it. “The king should travel like a king,” Jehanzeb states. Apart from the home delivery of mangoes, the car owner also takes his customers for a short joy ride in the Dh1.2 million supercar.







The special initiative was publicized in a Facebook post for the supermarket. “Delivering 5KG Gift Boxes • Chaunsa • Anwar Ratol • Dasehri • Sindhri • in a Lamborghini. Message to Book your 'Mango in a Lambo' Delivery,” read the caption.





