Faster or Slower? Optical Illusion Shows Train Moving at Two Different Speeds

There are many optical illusion photos and videos on the internet which havemade our brain spin at some point of time. These videos are intriguing as well as baffling at the same time. Optical illusion photos and videos are often difficult to understand. While most of them are created with design elements, others are as natural as they can be. One such clip of a moving train with different speeds at the same time has left netizens bamboozled. In the viral clip, a train appears to be moving at different speeds when looking outside from different windows. In the first scene, the train can be seen moving at a high speed when looking outside from a window, however, in the next part, the passing visuals on the other side of the window show the speed of the train to be abit slower.

The clip shared on Reddit has left everyone puzzled and confused. It has garnered nearly 50,000 upvotes and tons of reactions as netizens are unable to believe their eyes. A user wrote, “Garlic bread thief, you rock! If you were here I’d give you some extra garlic bread! Thanks for posting this link. I’m going to test this on my next train ride.” Another netizen commented, “The effect is pretty dramatic for some reason here, but it seems that it just looks faster because it is closer than the other wall.” A third one wrote, “ the left side is going way faster than the right side and doesn’t appear to be much closer at all in comparison to the right side.” A fourth one called it the Doppler effect.

This is not the first time that an optical illusion video or picture has left people baffled. Earlier, a psychologist Dr Julie Smith, from Ringwood, Hampshire, has blown away the netizens’ minds by dropping an optical illusion clip where he can be seen sitting in a garden with a big white cross on her forehead. Her image appears in black and white, however, it further changes to a saturated effect making the picture appear like a photo negative. According to Daily Mail, she also explained the reason behind this by citing that overexposing the receptors in our eyes to certain colours causes the brain to see inverted colours when the black and white image appears.

