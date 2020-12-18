'Fastest Thing': Neha Kakkar's Pregnancy News Has United The Toxic Patriarchal Peeps on Twitter

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh announced their pregnancy on social media on Friday. The two were married in October this year and according to their announcement, are soon going to be parents. Neha shared an adorable snap with Rohanpreet and wrote, "Khyaal Rakhya Kar." She is seen cradling what seems like a baby bump while Rohanpreet hugs her from behind.

The two must be on cloud nine as they await the arrival of their new family member. However, as is the rule of social media, their personal decision and happiness have been brought out in public scrutiny for everyone to pass an opinion and a judgement.

With Neha's pregnancy, everyone is baffled with "why so early?".

Now we all know that society's idea of a woman in a strange one, a rulebook no one knows who had written; there's no logical explanation to why those rules need to be followed either. And when it's about a child-- the questions can range from "Why so early?" to "Why so late?"

Apparently, when a woman should give birth is also in that mysterious rulebook.

Two things are important to note here: First, it is Neha Kakkar's life and her decision. Her body, her choice. Rings a bell? Second, this is none of anyone's business other than the couple. So, the judgemental, obnoxious comments should just remain with them.

Take a look at the tweets that are being posted under Neha Kakkar hashtag on Twitter:

This one is clearly surprised that Neha is pregnant just two months after her marriage. But getting pregnant is a matter of 72 hours.

The jokes and memes are a deja vu of what happened when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy news or when Hardik Pandya's girlfriend was pregnant. Couples announcing pregnancy and Twitterati poking their nose to give an unsolicited comment.

