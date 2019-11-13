Cat-shaming: Pet Owner Gets Busted for Swapping Fat Cat for Slimmer Feline at Check-in to Trick Airline
The cat-shaming incident has led to concern among pet owners who had been 'quietly' flying around with the 'fat kitties' so far but would now have to be more careful.
Image credit: Instagram
A Russian cat owner was stripped of his air miles on Tuesday after he tried to trick the airline's pet-weight policy by swapping his fat cat with a lighter feline at check-in.
The incident took place at an airport in Moscow last week when Aeroflot, the airline in question, told traveller Mikhail Galin that his pet cat Viktor was too heavy to be carried in the passenger cabin. Galin was traveling from Latvia to his home in Far Eastern Vladivostok and was in Moscow for a layover. If Galin wanted to transport the cat, he would have to carry her in cargo.
"The weigh-in showed that the animal had fattened up to 10 kg, a level not allowed for the cabin," where the limit is eight kilograms, Galin wrote in a Facebook post. But he could not abandon his nervous feline friend to the cold luggage hold, so he refused to fly and took a "strategic decision to find a similar cat of a lower weight" in Moscow.
The next day Galin came to the airport prepared with "the cat, the cat double and its owners," and successfully checked into business class after "the operation to switch Viktor the fat cat for Phoebe the miniature kitty was successful". He posted a photo of happy Viktor sitting on the plane with a glass of bubbly, becoming an instant hero for Russia's cat lovers.
View this post on Instagram
По многочисленным просьбам. Путешествие кота Виктора по маршруту Рига - Москва - Владивосток выявило 2 лишних кг у животного, 1 ответственную сотрудницу авиакомпании и кучу прекрасных людей у меня в друзьях. Но обо всем по порядку. Пройдя все досмотры в рижском аэропорту, мы с котом сели в самолёт по направлению Рига - Москва. На взлёте и посадке Виктору было хреновато от перепада давления и я весь полёт (а он, по сути, и состоит из взлёта и посадки) закрывал ему уши и вытирал слюни, которые текли ручьями по всему коту, моим рукам и переноске. Кот не понимал что происходит и жалобно заглядывал мне в глаза в поисках ответа. На ветконтроле в паспорт Виктора был поставлен штамп, что Родина официально его приняла и мы отправились регистрироваться на рейс Москва - Владивосток. Рулетка очереди направила нас к самой ответственной сотруднице аэропорта, которая с сантиметровой лентой перемерила все измерения багажа (первый раз за мои 300+ перелётов), несколько раз поместила каждую сумку на весы и сообщила что кот тоже будет взвешен. Контрольное взвешивание показало, что животное отъелось до непозволительных для перевозки в салоне 10 кг. После чего, дама торжественно объявила что кот отравляется в багаж. На все попытки объяснить что кот живым не долетит 8 часов в багаже и будет каждую ночь являться ей в кошмарах до конца жизни, она отвечала что у неё правила и брать на себя ответственность за 2 лишних кг Виктора в салоне самолёта она не собирается. Количество сотрудников авиакомпании, привлечённых по моему требованию к решению вопроса, увеличивалось, но вердикт оставался прежним - Кота в багаж. Но как сказал Леня Романов «Бро должен быть рядом, бро не багаж». Послав по заранее определённому направлению всю делегацию авиаперевозчика, вручил им свой посадочный и снялся с рейса со всем багажом и котом. Далее было принято стратегическое решение о поиске похожего кота меньшей физической массы. Благодаря моим друзьям из Риги и Москвы, кто активно принимал участие в поисках (за что я безгранично благодарен), мини-Виктор был найден у подруги @nikabuka Возникла новая проблема - Билеты во Владивосток на рейсы следующего дня стоили 1000-1500 евро 🙄 Продолжение ⬇️⬇️⬇️
Aeroflot, however, was in no mood for jokes and told AFP the incident had triggered an investigation.
The probe into the cat swap showed that Galin broke airline rules by switching Viktor for "a similar animal weighing seven kilograms", which was confirmed on video surveillance footage, Aeroflot said.
"Aeroflot has taken the decision to take this passenger out of its frequent flyer programme. All of the miles collected during his time in the programme will be annulled," it said.
Some reports said Galin had nearly 6,43,737 km on his account.
Many Russians were fuming over the decision, with some saying it amounted to fat-shaming and others attempting to start a protest flash mob.
"Offending a kitty! Nobody will forgive this," wrote socialite Bozhena Rynska.
Other owners of overweight pets feared that Galin's disclosures could prompt the airline to tighten restrictions, making the trick impossible to repeat.
"Many of us often quietly flew around with our fat kitties, and now we won't be able to," Svetlana Pogorelskaya said to Galin on Facebook.
(With inputs from AFP)
