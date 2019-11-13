Cat-shaming: Pet Owner Gets Busted for Swapping Fat Cat for Slimmer Feline at Check-in to Trick Airline

A Russian cat owner was stripped of his air miles on Tuesday after he tried to trick the airline's pet-weight policy by swapping his fat cat with a lighter feline at check-in.

The incident took place at an airport in Moscow last week when Aeroflot, the airline in question, told traveller Mikhail Galin that his pet cat Viktor was too heavy to be carried in the passenger cabin. Galin was traveling from Latvia to his home in Far Eastern Vladivostok and was in Moscow for a layover. If Galin wanted to transport the cat, he would have to carry her in cargo.

"The weigh-in showed that the animal had fattened up to 10 kg, a level not allowed for the cabin," where the limit is eight kilograms, Galin wrote in a Facebook post. But he could not abandon his nervous feline friend to the cold luggage hold, so he refused to fly and took a "strategic decision to find a similar cat of a lower weight" in Moscow.

The next day Galin came to the airport prepared with "the cat, the cat double and its owners," and successfully checked into business class after "the operation to switch Viktor the fat cat for Phoebe the miniature kitty was successful". He posted a photo of happy Viktor sitting on the plane with a glass of bubbly, becoming an instant hero for Russia's cat lovers.

Aeroflot, however, was in no mood for jokes and told AFP the incident had triggered an investigation.

The probe into the cat swap showed that Galin broke airline rules by switching Viktor for "a similar animal weighing seven kilograms", which was confirmed on video surveillance footage, Aeroflot said.

"Aeroflot has taken the decision to take this passenger out of its frequent flyer programme. All of the miles collected during his time in the programme will be annulled," it said.

Some reports said Galin had nearly 6,43,737 km on his account.

Many Russians were fuming over the decision, with some saying it amounted to fat-shaming and others attempting to start a protest flash mob.

"Offending a kitty! Nobody will forgive this," wrote socialite Bozhena Rynska.

Other owners of overweight pets feared that Galin's disclosures could prompt the airline to tighten restrictions, making the trick impossible to repeat.

"Many of us often quietly flew around with our fat kitties, and now we won't be able to," Svetlana Pogorelskaya said to Galin on Facebook.

(With inputs from AFP)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.