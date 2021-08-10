Imagine being an aspiring police constable, preparing for the selection exams with all your might. You learn all the general knowledge questions as well as all trivia from latest and recent news. But finally when you finally get to the exam hall and look at the question paper, you see questions like “Cows and buffaloes are related to which family?" “What is the daily requirement of dry fodder for a cow weighing 400 kgs?" and ‘What is the maximum percentage of fat in a Bhadavari buffalo’s milk?’ Seems a little out of place? These were some of the questions that were part of the exam held on August 7 for police constable aspirants in Haryana. However, there were reports of a paper leak, following which the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) cancelled the written examination.

Seven people were arrested by Haryana police on Monday, taking the total number of arrests to 14 in connection with the paper leak, according to an Indian Express report. The answer key of Haryana Police constable’s written examination was also recovered from their possession, according to the police. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is demanding the dismissal of the HSSC chief for the nature of questions present in the exam.

Candidates appeared for the exam on Saturday across 35 centres in the state in two shifts. The exams scheduled for Sunday were cancelled.

Surjewala questioned the type of questions asked in the exam and told Indian Express, “Would it be possible to recruit constables on the basis of such irrelevant and silly questions? There were no questions on law and order situation, crowd control, Constitution of India, fundamental rights of people, crime investigation, collection of evidence at a crime scene, administrative affairs, procedure for raids, arrests etc. Rather, the questions pertaining to animals and their upkeep and irrigation were asked."

The Haryana constable exam isn’t the only one that has come under flak this week. “Is farmers protest politically motivated?," asked Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in CAPF Assistant Commandants recruitment examination 2021. The paper also asked aspirants to write a ‘200-word piece opinion on the post-election violence in West Bengal’. The oxygen cylinder crisis in Delhi was also one of the questions asked in the recruitment exam. The controversial questions have not gone down well with opposition who are alleging that the central government is looking to recruit people with a specific political ideology. The TMC is demanding the cancellation of the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here