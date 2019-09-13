Father and Daughter Set State-Wide Record by Hunting Down 14-Feet Long Alligator

A Georgia man, Derrick Snelson and his teen daughter set a state-wide record for bagging the biggest alligator. The alligator was a whopping 14 feet long and weighed 700 pounds according to media reports.

A CNN report stated that Derrick Snelson and his 14-year-old daughter Shelby made the catch on September 1 on Lake Eufaula. They were joined there by a team from Lethal Guide Service, a hunting guide business.

This was Shelby's first time hunting alligators, and Derrick had only gone once before.

The report stated that it took the team six hours to track the creature before finally hooking it, shooting it and getting in on to their boat.

The team brought the gigantic reptile to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, where on measuring it, they found it was 14 feet and 1.75 inches long, according to Lethal Guide Service owner Darrell Brown.

Taking to Facebook, Snelson posted about the day, alongside a couple of images, saying, that it was "A day for the memory books."

Speaking to CNN, Snelson said that he has never caught anything like that before.

Snelson further told local outlet WSB-TV 2 that he will have it 'life-size' mounted, adding, he might have to build a house around it and that it is going to be a "monster laying on the living room floor for a while!"

The duo made the catch during the state's official gator-hunting season, initiated to help manage the population of the reptiles in the state.

