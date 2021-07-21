Father-daughter Duo Delight Twitter Users by Wearing Matching Banana Outfits

Toddlers are definitely the apple of everyone’s eyes and this is pretty clear when we see adorable pictures and videos of babies going viral on social media. It’s a challenge, especially for new parents to raise their kid.But parents are not backing down and are trying their best to make this novel phase in their life both enjoyable and memorable. Something on a similar note came into light recently when a father decided to twin with his baby girl. The cute father-daughter duo are now winning the hearts of everyone on the Internet.

I heard my husband whispering to our daughter about ordering something on Amazon for her. Then I came home from the grocery today to this. pic.twitter.com/1AXk7rXBfJ— Anna Gazmarian (@anna_gazmarian) July 19, 2021

The mother of the baby girl, writer-editor Anna Gazmarian heard her husband whisper something about getting something to their daughter. Little did she know that he was talking about quirky outfits for them. The family lives in Durham, a city in North Carolina. She shared a picture of her husband and daughter in banana outfits and wrote that she came back home from the grocery store to see this. The hilarious post has taken social media by a storm and has received much love and appreciation from Twitter users. The post has got more than 2000000 likes and over 800 comments.

this but with t rex costumes and jurassic park playing in the bg when i walk in the door https://t.co/3eSpvEXgtO— Blozzè (@blozzat) July 20, 2021

I understand him perfectly 😂 pic.twitter.com/1K7e5T6xxx— lil introvert 🇬🇾 (@SheedaBeeda) July 19, 2021

Many users expressed their thoughts and shared the post, with others went gaga over the baby’s pure smiling face. One user wrote that he wanted to try this too, but with t-rex costumes and Jurassic Park theme playing in the background. Another one went ahead and called the post “a timeline cleanse".

The picture surely gave many parents photo-op ideas to try out with their kids. Some parents even shared their version of the matching-banana outfits picture on social media. It was fun to see a light-hearted conversation among parents who want to enjoy parenting to the tee and have fun with their kids.

