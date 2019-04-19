Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Father-Daughter Duo from Viral Notre-Dame Photo Just Before Fire Have Been Found

The viral image features a father playing with a little girl, presumably his daughter, outside the church, moments before the fire broke out on April 16.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
Father-Daughter Duo from Viral Notre-Dame Photo Just Before Fire Have Been Found
Moments before the fire engulfed the Notre-Dame cathedral, a tourist clicked a photo in front of it. The photo is seemingly an ordinary one, but something about it will immediately warm you from within.
Remember the father-daughter duo who were snapped in the midst of playful banter just moments before the now historic fire almost destroyed the 850-year-old Notre-Dame cathedral in France? As the flames died down, the the image of the father and daughter went viral with netizens launching an expansive search for the two. Days later, the mysterious duo has been identified, thanks to netizens.

The viral image features a father playing with a little girl, presumably his daughter, outside the church, moments before the fire broke out on April 16. So powerful and happy was the image that it became symbolic of the church's place in the history of France's social life and also a symbol of all the good time the French had shared with the church.




Clicked by 22-year-old photographer Windsor Brooke, the image has been retweeted over 200,000 times on Twitter alone. And now, the photographer has revealed that the duo have indeed been identified.

Tweeting the update, Windsor said that the father and daughter from the photo have been identified, but said that the duo wished to remain anonymous in light of the tragedy.




As it turned out, the father himself got in touch with Brooke and introduced himself.

And the miracle could only be possible because of Twitter! While work on the historic cathedral has already begun with the initial debris cleared out, the world is yet to wait almost six years before the repairs would end and the church would be open to visitors again. Till the, the photo of the father-daughter, happily playing outside the famous facade of Notre-Dame, will help keep the church's happy memory fresh and alive.
