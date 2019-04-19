Father-Daughter Duo from Viral Notre-Dame Photo Just Before Fire Have Been Found

I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pEu33ubqCK — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 16, 2019

The search is over! The photo has reached the dad & family. He has chosen to remain anonymous in the wake of tragedy, and writes: “Thanks again for that beautiful photo, we will find a special place for it.” Thank you to everyone who has shared the picture and for your kind words — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 18, 2019

Remember the father-daughter duo who were snapped in the midst of playful banter just moments before the now historic fire almost destroyed the 850-year-old Notre-Dame cathedral in France? As the flames died down, the the image of the father and daughter went viral with netizens launching an expansive search for the two. Days later, the mysterious duo has been identified, thanks to netizens.The viral image features a father playing with a little girl, presumably his daughter, outside the church, moments before the fire broke out on April 16. So powerful and happy was the image that it became symbolic of the church's place in the history of France's social life and also a symbol of all the good time the French had shared with the church.Clicked by 22-year-old photographer Windsor Brooke, the image has been retweeted over 200,000 times on Twitter alone. And now, the photographer has revealed that the duo have indeed been identified.Tweeting the update, Windsor said that the father and daughter from the photo have been identified, but said that the duo wished to remain anonymous in light of the tragedy.As it turned out, the father himself got in touch with Brooke and introduced himself.And the miracle could only be possible because of Twitter! While work on the historic cathedral has already begun with the initial debris cleared out, the world is yet to wait almost six years before the repairs would end and the church would be open to visitors again. Till the, the photo of the father-daughter, happily playing outside the famous facade of Notre-Dame, will help keep the church's happy memory fresh and alive.