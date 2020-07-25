Father-daughter Duo Go on 71-Day-Long Bicycle Road Trip across China to Celebrate Her Birthday

The bond between a father and daughter is perhaps one of the most beautiful one. However, this dad went an 'extra mile' to celebrate his princess’ fourth birthday. The duo went on a 71-days-long road trip in China on a bicycle.

According to a video shared by South China Morning Post, the daddy-daughter duo began their journey from Guangdong and went on to places like Guangxi, Yunnan and eventually ended it in a place called Lhasa.

Father of the Year contender: This single dad took his daughter on his bicycle, riding across China to celebrate her birthday. pic.twitter.com/AuhMCTaPKJ — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) July 23, 2020

As can be seen, a carriage is attached to the cycle. The little princess comfortably sits in the carriage while her father pedales the cycle.

The father has mentioned that he used to cycle for approximately 8-9 hours each day. Elaborating upon the reason for doing something like this he mentioned, that he does not want his child to believe that stars, snow, lakes and mountains are only seen in books but are actually present in reality.

Things like bad weather including rain and snow too could not deter the duo from being on their journey. The heartwarming clip of their journey was originally shared on video sharing portals like TikTok and Weibo. However, now, it has been going viral on other social media platforms too.

Netizens too undoubtedly have been in absolute awe of the father’s gesture to make his little one’s birthday so so special. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The video has over 52,000 views. Many complimented the father for ensuring his daughter enjoyed her childhood tothe fullest.