Father-daughter Duo Saves Giant Turtle Caught in Fishing Net Off Portuguese Coast, Video Surfaces

The Internet is replete with videos showing human’s kind gesture towards animals or birds. Many of such videos show people helping creatures in trouble. A clip has surfaced wherein a father and daughter can be seen rescuing a giant turtle entrapped in a fishing net. The incident took place in Portugal.

According to ABC News, the father-daughter duo was leading a tour group off the coast of Portugal when they saw the Leatherback turtle struggling to swim. The clip of the incident was also shared by the news portal on Facebook.

The video shows the two cutting the net with a knife before setting it free. The turtle is seen flapping its big flippers hard.

Talking to Storyful, the daughter said they were “determined to look after the sea creatures we see on our trips,” adding that’s why they saved this turtle.

According to National Geographic, a Leatherback turtle grows up to seven feet in length. The largest turtles on the Earth can weigh over 2,000 pounds.

The video has garnered more than 900 likes and over 90 shares. Netizens have also appreciated the father and daughter in the comment section.

One user said that humans should be aware of their trash, adding that he was glad that the two were there to help the turtle.

Another person thanked the father and daughter for saving the creature. “That takes some muscle to hold back the giant turtle - that turtle is splashing pretty good - good the father and daughter team - far out,” wrote a Facebook user.