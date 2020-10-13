Father-daughter's 'How it Started vs How it's Going Post is Winning Hearts on Twitter

The father-daughter bond is one of the most beautiful bonds one can share. Posts expressing this special bond takes no time to grab the attention. One such post by an Irish father has gained global fame after it went viral. As a part of the latest trend of Twitter “How it started vs How it's going", a man named Ciaran Shannon, from Belfast shared a couple of pictures showing his daughter Niamh at various stages of her academic life.

In all the three pictures, the father-daughter duo can be seen posing in the same way while holding hands and smiling at the camera at the same spot in three different phases of life. As reported by I-News, the first pic was taken on Niamh's first day at primary school in September 1999, the second was taken on her last day at secondary school in May 2013, and the last one shows grown-up Niamh in her graduation gown in 2018. The pictures were taken by Niamh’s mother Brenda.

How it started. How it’s going pic.twitter.com/wm64ywTmmk — Ciarán Ó’Seanáin (@CiaranNB) October 10, 2020

Ever since the picture has been shared, it has garnered over 9.4 lakh likes, 81,000 retweets and tons of reactions. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "Oh this is so lovely it made me cry! My dad was so unbelievably proud when I graduated and I sense you have the same pride for your lovely daughter.”

Oh this is so lovely it made me cry! My dad was so unbelievably proud when I graduated and I sense you have the same pride for your lovely daughter. I hope you continue to have a lovely relationship. — MissPagetEnglish (@MissPaget) October 11, 2020

Another user wrote, “Eternal bond ship of a beautiful dad & his beloved daughter! May God bless them abundantly as always!”

Overwhelmed by the reactions, Mr Shannon is quoted by BBC as saying, “I'm flabbergasted by the reaction my pictures have got. The good thing is that now nearly a million people know how proud I am of my daughter.”

On getting more than millions of likes, he said, “It's like watching the electric meter when the tumble dryer is on.” Niamh is now a maths and science teacher.