Desi Dad Decks Up Hospital Room With Diwali Decor for Daughter Down with Dengue

Diwali celebrations permeated all across the country and even outside this week as Hindus marked the festival of lights in their own way by lighting earthen lamps, candles or big and small fairy lights and distributed sweets and savouries. But of these, there have also been households that could not celebrate the festivities due to some or the other reasons and this particular family was one of them. A Twitter thread that went viral on the microblogging platform shared how a father ended up decorating the hospital room his daughter was admitted in because the child was suffering from dengue and thus could not be home for the festival. Twitter user Rahul Verma shared beautiful images on Twitter of a decorated hospital room.

Check out the thread below here:

Daughter having dengue.. toh hum ne hospital ko hi décor kar diya Happy Diwali pic.twitter.com/A5bSyF7YeD — Rahul Verma (@rahulverma08) November 3, 2021

Bhagwan bhi max hospital aa gaye pic.twitter.com/kFDifmDPCN— Rahul Verma (@rahulverma08) November 3, 2021

In the thread, the user shared how they decorated the hospital room with balloons and trays with floating candles. in another photo, there is a pair of Lakshmi-Ganesh miniature idols. The window of the hospital also is seen decorated with fairy lights to make the child feel festive in her heart. The family also brought in sweets for the occasion.

Social media users reacted to the thread with many wishing the kid a speedy recovery.

Wish her a speedy recovery. I was admitted in the hospital too for dengue. It’s tough but she’ll sail through it…— Namita Handa Jolly (@namitahanda) November 3, 2021

Wishing a speedy recovery to brave sister and a special bow down to your spirit of festivity and happiness. Last but not the least, thanks a lot for sharing this spirit with all of us🙏🏾 May all the new, old and forgotten gods and goddess bless your family, always. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Ajooba (@MarloYellow) November 4, 2021

Hope she recovers soon sir. Happy Diwali to your family.— Silam SS (@silam_ss) November 3, 2021

Happy Diwali. Our prayers are with you and your family. She will be back home soon 🙏— Hemal Shah 💖 (@Hemal30) November 3, 2021

At a time when most people are marking the festivities, our thoughts sometimes stray to those who aren’t able to do so owning to such difficulties. As if to convey our feelings, a recent post by food delivery platform Zomato warmed the hearts of netizens where the delivery app extended hope to people who’ve lost their loved ones this year and are not up for celebrations. Many lauded the humane gesture from the delivery app and others wished for a turnaround for all those families that are coping with loss and pain amid festivals.

