Father Giving His Son a Spider-Man Experience in This Unique Way Impresses Netizens

A father in Texas, the US, has done something special for his son in his own way. In order to give his son Eli a complete Spider-Man experience, the father held his boy in different positions and then edited himself out.

The man put out pictures of Eli on Twitter with a caption reading, “My son got the spider man costume he's been wanting forever today. I held him up in various positions and then photoshopped myself out. Turned out pretty good!”

My son got the spider man costume he's been wanting forever today. I held him up in various positions and then photoshopped myself out. Turned out pretty good! pic.twitter.com/aEqYEdSVhf — Positive Jerry™ (@SuperSartre) June 5, 2020

The boy appears as superhero Spider-Man in the edited photos, which have gone viral on social media. The father has been receiving praise for his act from netizens.

Some people referred to him as the best father, while others said that they would also like to learn photoshop to surprise their children. Few users also heaped praise on him for his photoshop skills.

One netizen, responding to the post, said A+ parenting, while the other wrote, “Great work on the photoshop not leaving ur shadow in even this is sick.”

A+ parenting, for sure — Belle 🏰 Resists (@BelleResist) June 6, 2020

Great work on the photoshop not leaving ur shadow in even this is sick — prabhyeet (@Prabhlem96) June 6, 2020

A person wished he had a dad like him and another called the man a cool parent.

I wish I had a dad like you, not just a ‘father’. — Highly PUNderrated (@dsgntdNee_san) June 6, 2020

Now that is a cool parent. — SpiritManStudios (@NickJennings2k9) June 5, 2020

One user said, “This is just spider-man, stop trying to trick us.”

this is just spider-man, stop trying to trick us — mads ✿ ceo of indiana jones (@poessunflower) June 6, 2020

A netizen even put out edited pictures of Eli to make him happy. In the photos, the boy can be seen climbing a building. Posting the pictures, the user said, “I’m definitely no expert but I hope these make the little guy happy!!”

I’m definitely no expert but I hope these make the little guy happy!! pic.twitter.com/IC7ED6qJ5Q — lex. (@alexuuussss) June 6, 2020



