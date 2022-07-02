‘Father Of Cell Phone’ Spends Less Than 5% of His Time On The Device

Smartphones, are an undetachable part of our lives. So much so that you can go through someone’s smartphone without meeting them and know substantial things about them. It has become a digital extension of ourselves.

A 93-year-old engineer, Martin Cooper, is the inventor of the first-ever handheld cellular phone. He is widely credited as the “father of the cell phone.” In a recent interview with BBC Breakfast, Martin revealed that he spends less than five percent of his time on his phone in one single day.

Martin was then asked about his opinions on those who give more than five hours of their entire day to their mobile phones. Martin was surprised to hear the amount of time and instantly popped the question, “Do you really spend five hours a day?” Martin, before breaking into laughter, commented, “I would say, Get A Life!”

Martin was the person who coined the idea of a mobile phone that uses radio communication to send and receive signals. In the early 1970s, Martin was heading the communication department at Motorola, after joining the company in 1954. He envisioned a device which was different from a car phone, another portable communication device, popular back in the day.

Based on the cellular network idea, where your mobile phone would jump from tower to tower giving an uninterrupted signal, Martin broke the idea to Motorola, which then invested around $100 million into Martin’s idea. On April 3, 1973, Martin, for the first time, demonstrated the world’s first public cell phone call. Cut to 2022, our lives depend on these portable machines.

