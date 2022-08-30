Father-Son's Boat Submerges in Boston Harbour, What Happened Next Was a Miracle

Lobstering is a major hobby for many, and they step out between June and December. From the start of summer, the Boston Harbor is full of boats as people visit this place to catch lobster. Recently, a father and son set sail to capture some shellfish but unfortunately, their boat sank in the water. Further, their rescue was caught on camera by the police.

The video has been posted on the Instagram account Good News Movement, which is making people emotional.

On Wednesday, August 24, the Boston Police Harbor Unit of America found a boat capsized in the sea. Two people, trapped near it, were looking for a way to escape. Both had nothing to catch, so they were swimming holding a water cooler. As soon as the rescue workers reached there, the father and son got emotional.

They were pulled out of the water with great difficulty. The father was 78 years old and when the rescue workers started taking both of them out, the son suggested they take his father out. This heart-touching video was captioned, “On Wednesday, Boston Police Harbor Unit found the boat almost completely submerged in water and 2 men holding onto a floating blue cooler for their life. The son tells them to help his 78-year-old father first. Both are in stable condition.”

The video went viral in no time and garnered over 11 lakh views. Many praised the rescue workers. One said that thank God people reached there on time to save them, while another one said that seeing this video made him cry.

A third user said that the father and son must have had wonderful stamina, that kept them in the water for a long time.

