Father Spends Christmas With Flight Attendant Daughter in the Sky as She Had to Work Through the Holidays

After finding out that his flight attendant daughter had to work on Christmas Eve as well as Christmas, he decided to spend the holidays with her regardless. Hal Vaughn flew on at least two Delta Air Lines flights, the airline in which his daughter Pierce Vaughn works, and traveled across the country so he could be with her for the holidays.The cross-country flights were from Fort Meyers, Florida, to Detroit, Michigan and from Detroit to Massachusetts, according to 11 Alive.Pierce posted pictures from the flight on Facebook, writing, "Look ma we made it Kimberly Hal VaughanDad's first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle). Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is!"In the post, Pierce mentioned that her father used her family benefits to book the flights, since Delta's employee benefits include free or reduced travel for spouses, minor dependent children, and parents.Mike Levy, the passenger who took the two pictures of the father and daughter, had orignally posted them on Facebook, where they've already garnered 129K reactions at the time of this writing.