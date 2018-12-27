English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Father Spends Christmas With Flight Attendant Daughter in the Sky as She Had to Work Through the Holidays
Hal Vaughn flew on at least two Delta Air Lines flights, the airline in which his daughter Pierce Vaughn works, and traveled across the country so he could be with her for the holidays.
Image: Facebook
After finding out that his flight attendant daughter had to work on Christmas Eve as well as Christmas, he decided to spend the holidays with her regardless. Hal Vaughn flew on at least two Delta Air Lines flights, the airline in which his daughter Pierce Vaughn works, and traveled across the country so he could be with her for the holidays.
The cross-country flights were from Fort Meyers, Florida, to Detroit, Michigan and from Detroit to Massachusetts, according to 11 Alive.
Pierce posted pictures from the flight on Facebook, writing, "Look ma we made it Kimberly Hal Vaughan
Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle). Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is!"
In the post, Pierce mentioned that her father used her family benefits to book the flights, since Delta's employee benefits include free or reduced travel for spouses, minor dependent children, and parents.
Mike Levy, the passenger who took the two pictures of the father and daughter, had orignally posted them on Facebook, where they've already garnered 129K reactions at the time of this writing.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The cross-country flights were from Fort Meyers, Florida, to Detroit, Michigan and from Detroit to Massachusetts, according to 11 Alive.
Pierce posted pictures from the flight on Facebook, writing, "Look ma we made it Kimberly Hal Vaughan
Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle). Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is!"
In the post, Pierce mentioned that her father used her family benefits to book the flights, since Delta's employee benefits include free or reduced travel for spouses, minor dependent children, and parents.
Mike Levy, the passenger who took the two pictures of the father and daughter, had orignally posted them on Facebook, where they've already garnered 129K reactions at the time of this writing.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results