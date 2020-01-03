Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Father Takes Son on a Month Long Bike Tour across Mongolia to Break His Phone Addiction

He said that mobile phones are cool devices but they are controlling humans instead of humans controlling them.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
Father Takes Son on a Month Long Bike Tour across Mongolia to Break His Phone Addiction
(Image credits: Instagram / @khobeclarke )

A father in Canada went a long way to have his son get over the addiction of a mobile phone.

To do so, Jamie Clark from Alberta decided to take his son, Khobe Clark on a road trip to Mongolia.

Clark has been a lifelong skier, mountaineer and trekker but his son didn’t even have a motorbike licence. Hence, he had to first get him a licence and train him before embarking on the journey.

Jamie told BBC that mobile phones are cool devices but they are controlling humans instead of humans controlling them.

The father-son duo left for Mongolia on July 28, 2019, and took a bike-tour of more than 2,200 kilometers. Occasionally they also rode horses and camels.

During the trip, they made sure to distance themselves from social media and posted the photos only after they were back from the trip.

For Khobe, that was a challenge. He said that although he was missing his phone in the entire time, the trip was worth it. It was also important for him to have a quality time spent with his father.

The father being delighted, commended Khobe's efforts to keep his phone away. He said, “I was able to see him step up to being a young man.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

