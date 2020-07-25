'Father Taught Me to Work Hard': Pune's 85-year-old 'Warrior' Opens up about Lathi Kathi Skills

85-year-old 'Warrior Aaji', who became an internet star after her video of performing 'Lathi Kathi' went viral, opened up about the lessons she had inherited from her father.

Speaking to ANI, Shantabai Pawar from Pune said, "I’m doing it since I was 8. My father taught me to work hard. People mostly remain indoors due to #COVID, so I clang utensil to alert them when I perform."

In another statement Pawar also said that by God’s grace she was still able to perform at her age and sustain the livelihood. "My grandchildren are pursuing their studies and we are happy," she added.

#WATCH 85-year-old Shantabai Pawar performs 'Lathi Kathi' on streets of Pune to earn a livelihood. She says, "I'm doing it since I was 8. My father taught me to work hard. People mostly remain indoors due to #COVID, so I clang utensil to alert them when I perform." #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NCI7kcbKxT — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

The viral video of Pawar was shared on Twitter by Chandro Tomar but it was originally filmed by actor Aishwarya Kale.

As the video reached a wider audience, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh came forward to offer help to the elderly performer. Sharing her video, Deshmukh wrote, "Warrior Aaaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her..."

Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story. https://t.co/RuCfoZIi7M — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

He soon received a reply from Aishwarya Kale, who said, "Hello sir... this is Aishwarya Seema Kale... by God’s grace I could film this video in Pune near Salunkhe Vihar road... 85-year-old, Smt. Shanta Balu Pawar, a resident of Hadapsar, Pune. An exceptionally motivational and a strong woman even in the difficult times of Lockdown…"

Hello sir ...this is Aishwarya Seema Kale..by Gods grace I could film this video in Pune near Salunkhe Vihar road....85 year old, Smt.Shanta Balu Pawara resident of Hadpsar Pune.An exceptionally motivational and a strong women even in the difficult times of Lockdown...🙂 pic.twitter.com/Y94BRV2K6u — aishwarya kale (@aishwarya_kale) July 23, 2020

A lot of netizens came forward to share the details and information about Warrior Aaji, some also took the responsibility of her and her grandchildren.