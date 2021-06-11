‘Haven’t Won Oscar’: Father's Deadpan Reply Roasting Daughter for New Job Proves All Desi Dads are Same

Social media conversations with moms/dads can often take hilarious turns. As parents, be it desi or otherwise, navigate the big bad world of Facebook, Whatsapp and everything else under the sun that has a social media account, chats with them can often lead to not-so-flattering situations and in a similar such instance, a woman on Twitter recently posted a screenshot of a conversation she had with her dad on what seemed like the family Whatsapp group chat and it has led the internet in splits. A user going by the name of (ughneha or Neha ended up evoking some self-deprecating humour on Twitter after she posted her dad’s reply to her getting a new job.

Neha, who lives in Toronto in Canada posted a screenshot of the family’s group chat. “Told my dad i got a new job and this is his response?" she captioned the screenshot.

The screenshot shows how Neha, who must have previously shared the news of her new job on the group, also wrote, “Couldn’t have done it without you guys, love you." While she thanks her family for their support, her dad’s reply is what takes the cake.

“Relax Neha, you haven’t won the Oscar," he replied.

Neha’s tweet went viral on Twitter and has more than 4.3 lakh likes and over 32,000 retweets. Twitter users said how they totally found her father’s response to the job news relatable. Many said how dads are not good with expressing their emotions, some also said how desi parents need

a little bit more enthusiasm for their children’s achievements. Yet others said it is the parents’ way of keeping their children humble and grounded.

Check out a few reactions:

are you telling me dad's respond with stuff other than "ok" — extra (@__highthots_) June 7, 2021

Could be an universal experience. Remember reading a vignette in an autobiography. Daughter is an ad exec. She is driving with her mom and they come upon a bill board. “Mom, I wrote that.” “Only two words?”— Richard Ponarul (@rponarul) June 8, 2021

My dad just hits me back with the “Ok ” or the “text me later I’m busy at work” — Usama (@usama_bakhsh) June 7, 2021

He wants you to do more. I believe a simple way to push kids for more to do and dads wants to make him proud..— Gohar Mehsud (@tribaljournlist) June 8, 2021

I literally purchased a house and my immigrant dad gave me the most chillest "ok, good".— Jimmy Garcia (@StellRvision) June 9, 2021

South Asian parents are the best…. Me :“ Mom / Dad I just got promoted at work and I’m making as much as an engineer”Parents: “Well you still aren’t a doctor like cousin Jamil let us know when you are a doctor like your other cousins, even dentist is ok “ — Eddie Hassan (@eddie_hassan) June 9, 2021

THIS IS MY DAD TOO do all the nehas have the same trauma?— neha (@neha_ri) June 8, 2021

Ha! What he doesn't know is that a millenial finding employment *IS* like winning an Oscar!— Ramzi Nasir (@RamziNasir) June 8, 2021

So, what did you think of Neha’s dad’s reply?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here