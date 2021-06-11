CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Buzz»‘Haven’t Won Oscar’: Father's Deadpan Reply Roasting Daughter for New Job Proves All Desi Dads are Same
2-MIN READ

‘Haven’t Won Oscar’: Father's Deadpan Reply Roasting Daughter for New Job Proves All Desi Dads are Same

Neha ended up evoking some self-deprecating humour on Twitter after she posted her dad's reply to her getting a new job. (Image for representation)

Neha's tweet went viral on Twitter and has more than 4.3 lakh likes and over 32,000 retweets. Twitter users said how they totally found her father's response to the job news relatable.

Social media conversations with moms/dads can often take hilarious turns. As parents, be it desi or otherwise, navigate the big bad world of Facebook, Whatsapp and everything else under the sun that has a social media account, chats with them can often lead to not-so-flattering situations and in a similar such instance, a woman on Twitter recently posted a screenshot of a conversation she had with her dad on what seemed like the family Whatsapp group chat and it has led the internet in splits. A user going by the name of (ughneha or Neha ended up evoking some self-deprecating humour on Twitter after she posted her dad’s reply to her getting a new job.

Neha, who lives in Toronto in Canada posted a screenshot of the family’s group chat. “Told my dad i got a new job and this is his response?" she captioned the screenshot.

The screenshot shows how Neha, who must have previously shared the news of her new job on the group, also wrote, “Couldn’t have done it without you guys, love you." While she thanks her family for their support, her dad’s reply is what takes the cake.

“Relax Neha, you haven’t won the Oscar," he replied.

Neha's tweet went viral on Twitter and has more than 4.3 lakh likes and over 32,000 retweets. Twitter users said how they totally found her father's response to the job news relatable. Many said how dads are not good with expressing their emotions, some also said how desi parents need

a little bit more enthusiasm for their children’s achievements. Yet others said it is the parents’ way of keeping their children humble and grounded.

Check out a few reactions:

So, what did you think of Neha’s dad’s reply?

first published:June 11, 2021, 09:58 IST