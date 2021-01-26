FAU-G Gets the Meme Welcome by Desis As Akshay Kumar's Mobile Game Launches in India

Fearless and United Guards popularly known as FAU-G is finally here and it has already set the Internet on fire.

India's homegrown mobile game FAU-G released on the 72nd Republic Day of India. Ahead of the launch, the makers of FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards expanded its pre-registration for smartphones with Android version 8 and above.

Days after PUBG was taken off the shelves following the fresh escalation with China in Ladakh, actor Akshay Kumar had announced the release of the multiplayer action game FAU-G, much to the amusement of gamers and Bollywood fans alike.

With the huge void left behind with PUBG's departure, gamers were excited to try their hands on the online game.

Many others welcomed the new game with memes and also drew comparisons with PUBG.

#FAUG is now Available on Playstore Me and My Friends: pic.twitter.com/L5ycHBclHr — Rohit Chauhan (@Rohitc1997) January 26, 2021

Me after exhausting my whole internet data for downloading #FAUG game : pic.twitter.com/rwKzAh4Jd5 — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) January 26, 2021

#FAUG is finally available on play store.Akshay Kumar to every other Game owners pic.twitter.com/nKJmm4gUqi — Sagar Sanjay Pawar (@sagarspwr) January 26, 2021

In his announcement made back in September, Kumar had stated that 20 per cent of FAU-G's net proceeds donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust’ for the support of India’s Bravehearts. The trust was also started by him.

“For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU:G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar,” said Kumar.

FAU-G was first announced in September 2020, soon after the government of India banned the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. Initially planned to launch by the end of October 2020, the game was delayed by a couple of months due to several factors. The first teaser of the game was launched in October 2020, with a pre-registration for FAU-G going live next month, in November 2020 on the Google Play Store. Soon after the pre-registrations went live, nCore games announced that it clocked over 1 million registrations within just 24 hours.