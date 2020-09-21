Fault in Our Stars to Our Final Invention: Elon Musk's Top Book Reccomendations

Elon Musk is the personification of the cool billionaire stereotype so omnipresent in films and television.

The genius man behind organizations like Tesla and SpaceX is also a social media star with over 38 million followers on Twitter. He uses the platform to share his personal and professional life, likes and dislikes, and the media he consumes.

His book recommendations have become a trendy topic on Twitter, as many want to emulate the tech giant.

Here are ten ‘book-recs’ by Musk.

1. Foundation series- Isaac Asimov

Foundation Series & Zeroth Law are fundamental to creation of SpaceX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2018

Calling it fundamental to his SpaceX formation, The Foundation series has a central trilogy and two prequels and sequels. The science-fiction story is set in a futuristic galactic empire and has a cult following. Asimov is considered one of the pioneers of robotic fiction.

2. Merchants of Doubt- Naomi Oreskes, Erik M. Conway

This 2010 non-fiction is about how some scientists peddled tobacco corporation’s agenda to deny any negative effects of smoking. The book draws a parallel between those scientists and current climate change deniers.

3. Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies- Nick Bostrom

In this recommendation, he calls AI (artificial intelligence) more dangerous than nuclear weapons. In the non-fiction, philosopher Bostrom proposes that a new super-intelligent species could replace humans as the superior race.

4. Our Final Invention- James Barrat.

This book is another non-fiction about artificial intelligence. Barrat discusses benefits as well as dangers and threats posed by AI.

5. Dune series- Frank Herbert

It should be obvious from his passionate tweets and interviews about space and science and all things nerdy that Musk is obsessed with the world of science-fiction. His recommendation on the famous Dune series is because Herbert proposes putting limits on machine intelligence.

6. Screw Business As Usual- Richard Branson

A capitalistic billionaire sharing book about improving capitalistic endeavours and bringing meaning to life? Musk really covers all bases with his reading.

7. Culture series- Iain M. Banks

With ten books between 1987 and 2012, Banks imagines a Utopian culture with a central hyperpower controlling things. Central theme of the series revolves around robotic existence and human culture.

8. The Fault In Our Stars- John Green

This suggestion surprised most of his fans and followers. TFIOS is a young-adult tragic love story and given all his previous science/fantasy related recommendations, this one shows his soft side. A reader must read all genres to remain sharp after all.

9. Benjamin Franklin: An American Life- Walter Isaacson

This ‘highly recommended’ read by Musk is a journalistic account of America’s founding father and is rich in historical descriptions.

10. The Big Picture: On the Origins of Life, Meaning, & the Universe Itself – Sean M. Carroll

Physicist Carroll proposes a totally scientific view of understanding the universe, sans myths and stories.