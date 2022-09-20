Fear, Fever, Body Ache: Andhra Villagers Spend Sleepless Nights after Invasion of Red Ants

In what seems like a scene from the world-famous Hollywood movie ‘Mummy’ where cockroaches, in thousands, come out from a Mummy, thousands of red ants have invaded a remote village in the North part of Andhra Pradesh, where the villagers have been spending sleepless nights under the unexpected attack from the small creatures.

Here’s what has exactly unfolded: as many as two villages have been suffering from the sudden invasion of a large number of ants in Amudalavalasa Mandal of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

The residents of Isakalapeta, especially, have been suffering a lot because the ants have covered every nook and corner of the hamlet with their dangerous presence.

To their surprise and perhaps relief, the ants are not biting anyone. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the movement of the tiny creatures has pretty much gone unnoticed although the creatures have been making their way in the habitation of human beings. The locals claim that the ants “sprinkle” a chemical on the body of a person from their mouth once they are atop them.

That chemical, according to the local persons, is a new issue alltogether: within no time the body is covered with rashes imitating those affected by skin disease allergies. The places of the body where the ants moved about have been badly affected with allergic reactions within 10 minutes or so after their invasion.

The ants have been troubling the villagers round the clock with their presence. Some of the villagers suffered from mild fever and body pains. The victims of the red ants have also approached the nearby Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and private hospitals where it took them 10 days time to recover from the ailments.

It’s not just the ants that have wreaked havoc in India. In an unrelated incident, a pet dog bit a child inside a lift at a Ghaziabad housing society.

Also Read: Pet Dog Attacks Man in Noida Housing Society Lift Days After Ghaziabad Incident

Then, another incident occurred in Apex Athena society in Sector 75 in Noida. In the video, a boy could be seen holding a dog by the leash, with another man inside a lift. When the door opens and the boy is about to exit, the dog lunges for the man. He topples over backward and falls on the lift floor, while the boy drags the dog out.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here