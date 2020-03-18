Fearing Coronavirus Infection, Elderly Couple's Long Wait Outside Grocery Store Ends With a Heartwarming Gesture

With the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, more and more people are switching to self-isolation. But what cannot be denied is the fact that one has to step out of their homes in order to purchase essential items like groceries which is putting on risk the health of more vulnerable people like senior citizens and people with immunity problems at risk. Amid the crisis, a woman came forward to help an elderly to buy their groceries, a gesture which won many hearts.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Rebecca Mehra narrated how an elderly couple sitting in a car outside a grocery store called out to her seeking help.

“I went to the grocery store this afternoon. As I was walking in I heard a woman yell to me from her car. I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband. She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store,” she tweeted.

I went to the grocery store this afternoon. As I was walking in I heard a woman yell to me from her car. I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband. She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

She went to explain how afraid they were to fall sick owing to the age factor. She tweeted, “Afraid to get sick as they are in their 80’s and hear that the novel coronavirus is affecting older people disproportionately. And that they don’t have family around to help them out. Through the crack in the window she handed me a $100 bill and a grocery list”.

Afraid to get sick as they are in their 80’s and hear that the novel coronavirus is affecting older people disproportionately. And that they don’t have family around to help them out. Through the crack in the window she handed me a $100 bill and a grocery list, and asked if I — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

Rebecca then wrote that after buying groceries for the couple, she put them in their car trunk. The elderly woman then revealed how she and her husband had been waiting for someone that could help them for the last 45 minutes.

would be willing to buy her groceries.

I bought the groceries and placed them in her trunk, and gave her back the change. She told me she had been sitting in the car for nearly 45 min before I had arrived, waiting to ask the right person for help. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

The gesture which has won internet’s heart has gone viral with over 7,0000 retweets and more than 573,000 likes.