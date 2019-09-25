Fearless Cop Applauded For Pulling Out Python from Car Engine in a Heartbeat

A detailed video shared on Facebook shows a police officer finding a python and subsequently, removing it from inside a car’s engine.

The officer, Autumn Fettig, from Michigan, United States of America, is being hailed on social media for her bravery. The post has collected a ton of reactions since it was shared on Facebook.

“This is probably NOT the kind of call Officer Fettig expected to take tonight…” says the post shared by Shelby Township Police Department on Facebook. The video of the cop ends with her pulling the snake out of its hideout.

“Oh, and is anyone in the area of Hamlin and Ryan missing their pet Python?” the post says further along with hashtags #CantMakeThisStuffUp, #TheEngineIsMakingAWeirdNoise and #NopeRope.

As mentioned in the caption the snake was found in and around the towns of Hamlin and Ryan. The department further detailed the snake as a pet.

It is really hard to ignore the fact that the “pet” in the video is actually a poisonous snake. The clip shows the cop moving the snake out of the engine and placing it inside a container.

The post quickly went viral with netizens applauding the cop for her daring nature. Some were also worried about the snake while others were terrified of it.

