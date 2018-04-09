'Feast Before Fast': Photo of Congress Leaders Hogging Chole Bhature Goes Viral



वहाँ रे हमारे कांग्रिस के नेता,लोगों को राज घाट पर अनशन के लिए बुलाया है और ख़ुद एक रेस्तराँ में बैठ कर छोले भटूरे के मज़े ले रहे हो ।

सही बेफ़क़ूफ बनाते हो । pic.twitter.com/gp2pIYsdOb

— Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) April 9, 2018



Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana claims Congress leaders were earlier today seen eating at restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat over atrocities on Dalits. (In pic, Congress leader AS Lovely) pic.twitter.com/OWsIWmwPKP



— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018





After moral victory, Congress has now come up with the idea of 'symbolic fast' powered by chole-puri... #RahulOnAFarce pic.twitter.com/vvgRq34NCg

— BJP (@BJP4India) April 9, 2018



खुदा भी जब तुम्हे फास्ट करते देखता होगा, फास्ट से पहले भटूरे खाते देखता होगा 😀 pic.twitter.com/uESPV9MRI7



— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 9, 2018





Congress ne pichle 70 saal se bewakuf banane ke elawa kahan kuch kiya hai??

— Rajesh Patro (@rajeshwait) April 9, 2018



Isse kehate hai Raita pehal gaya.hahahah



— Khiladi Harry (@mahendrakar01) April 9, 2018





Sab golmaal hai

— VIKAS JHA (@Vikasjh74885178) April 9, 2018

" 5 minute ruko KULFI khaa rahe hai " pic.twitter.com/rcblcR9zqc — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) April 9, 2018

Images of breakfast meeting hosted by @ajaymaken TODAY.Arvinder Singh Lovely,Haroon Yusuf @INCIndia leaders.ख़ुद की की नौटंकी भी ढंग से निभ नहीं पायी? पूरी, छोले, अचार संग बढ़िया उपवास है ये! The shameless lout&Pidis of shameless @RahulGandhi can only play with Dalit sentiments! pic.twitter.com/m1yqBjZ6Oh — Shubhrastha (@Shubhrastha) April 9, 2018

How can Someone have Fast after having heavy Breakfast?

Just like MRIs, Rahul Gandhi connects Chole Bhature too.

Bahut KrantiKaari Congress !! pic.twitter.com/s1tG3kkEX3 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 9, 2018

Now this is serious. I truly feel bad for @RahulGandhi : he tries and does so sincerely. But then these BHATURA-loving dolts always let him down. These are trying times for him and what he has to face is not AS LOVELY as he’d wish. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) April 9, 2018

As Congress president Rahul Gandhi led protest at the Raj Ghat in Delhi on Monday as part of a nationwide "fast" of the party, a photo tweeted by a BJP leader Harish Khurana showing Congress leaders hogging chole bhature and other delicacies before the fast itself has gone insanely viral on the Internet.Along with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers, Gandhi's party is protesting against the Modi government and its failure to hold discussions in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue, alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.Khurana, in a tweet, claimed that Congress leaders were earlier today seen eating at a restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat over atrocities on Dalits."Congress leaders have called the public for observing fast at Rajghat, whereas they are having Chole Bhature at a restaurant," Khurana wrote on his Twitter page.And later the image was shared by ANI.Speaking to FinancialExpress.com Khurana confirmed that the pictures were authentic and from this morning.“It is double standards by Congress leaders,” said BJP leader Harish Khurana, who posted the photographs on Twitter. When asked about the source and authenticity of the photographs, Khurana said that the leaders, including Ajay Maken, sat there from 9.35 am to 10.30 am at Chaina Ram Sweets located at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area. “They were sitting in public. You can confirm from the halwai,” BJP leader told FinancialExpress.com."Photograph is of before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm,it is not indefinite hunger strike.This is what is wrong with these(BJP) ppl,instead of properly running the country,they concentrate on what we eat," AS Lovely, Congress leader, who was seen in the viral pic later told ANI.However, the damage had been done. Twitterati stook several jibes at the Congress party for "feasting before fast".