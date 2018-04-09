GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Feast Before Fast': Photo of Congress Leaders Hogging Chole Bhature Goes Viral

Twitterati took several jibes at the Congress party for 'feating before fast'.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 9, 2018, 4:00 PM IST
Image credits: @HarishKhurana
As Congress president Rahul Gandhi led protest at the Raj Ghat in Delhi on Monday as part of a nationwide "fast" of the party, a photo tweeted by a BJP leader Harish Khurana showing Congress leaders hogging chole bhature and other delicacies before the fast itself has gone insanely viral on the Internet.

Along with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers, Gandhi's party is protesting against the Modi government and its failure to hold discussions in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue, alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Khurana, in a tweet, claimed that Congress leaders were earlier today seen eating at a restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat over atrocities on Dalits.

"Congress leaders have called the public for observing fast at Rajghat, whereas they are having Chole Bhature at a restaurant," Khurana wrote on his Twitter page.

And later the image was shared by ANI.





Speaking to FinancialExpress.com Khurana confirmed that the pictures were authentic and from this morning.

“It is double standards by Congress leaders,” said BJP leader Harish Khurana, who posted the photographs on Twitter. When asked about the source and authenticity of the photographs, Khurana said that the leaders, including Ajay Maken, sat there from 9.35 am to 10.30 am at Chaina Ram Sweets located at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area. “They were sitting in public. You can confirm from the halwai,” BJP leader told FinancialExpress.com.

"Photograph is of before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm,it is not indefinite hunger strike.This is what is wrong with these(BJP) ppl,instead of properly running the country,they concentrate on what we eat," AS Lovely, Congress leader, who was seen in the viral pic later told ANI.

However, the damage had been done. Twitterati stook several jibes at the Congress party for "feasting before fast".






























