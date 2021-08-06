Fed Up of Interruptions by Family While WFH, Woman Did This to Ensure No Disturbance

As the COVID-19 pandemic crawled in our lives last year, millions of people were forced to work remotely from home. While at first, it sounded like a good option because you got time with family even while working, things slowly started getting complicated. The lines between the professional and personal life were blurred out and managing your space for work became quite a task. While instances of family members stepping on the professional space during WFH became common, a woman was forced to take an extreme step after her husband would not stop disturbing her during work hours.

Sharing her story in an anonymous Reddit group post, the woman said that her husband has been unemployed, and she recently started working from home. However, he often barged into her home office over simple requests that could have been managed by him on his own. Sometimes he walked in with a request to take the kids to shower, other times it would be about fixing kitchen appliances.

The requests would often leave the woman in an awkward position in front of her colleagues. She tried communicating her concerns with him and he would apologize, only to repeat the same thing the next day. One day, during an important meeting where the woman was talking to her seniors, the husband walked in the room asking her to fix his tie because he had plans to go out. The woman was left embarrassed in front of her superiors, and she did not know how to react.

She then decided to fix a lock in her office door so that her husband and kids won’t be able to disturb her during work hours. When her husband returned home later, he was shocked to see the lock and her reason. He sent the kids to another room and started shouting at her and said that he was hurt to see this. He added that she should think about how the kids would feel when they see it and asked her to remove it.

Since being shared online, the post has received over 2.5 thousand upvotes and several comments from users. Many flooded the comment section expressing their support for her decision and said that the man should have understood his boundary.

