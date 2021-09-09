Fed up With Poor Road Conditions, Florida Man Plants Banana Tree in Pothole

A Florida man, who was fed up with poor conditions of the road near his southwest Florida business, recently planted a banana tree in a pothole to fix it and warn the commuters.

Bryan Raymond last week planted a tree in a pothole along Honda Drive just off the U.S. 41 in south Fort Myers. Raymond, the owner of Progress and Pride Fitness Group, said that he had filled potholes in the street with cement multiple times, but it would crack again. That’s when the idea of planting a banana tree struck his mind.

Raymond said that Honda Drive is a private street, so according to county officials, it’s the business owners’ responsibility to maintain it.

Raymond told television station WBBH that the banana tree for him is like an attention-grabbing repair. “If we have to maintain it and make sure nobody gets hurt, we are going to put something obvious there to make sure nobody gets hurt by driving in the hole.”

He had observed the situation for some time before from his security cameras that recorded the complications along the street. In the visuals, the pothole is causing damage to several cars while floodwaters had his trash bin float. People who have stores along the road said anything would be better than potholes.

According to the WBBH report, Scott Shein, who works at a nearby business, said, “I love it, I think it’s hilarious. We should have more of these in place of potholes and I do think it is sending a message to everyone.”

Charlie Lopez, who lives in nearby Cape Coral said that he has seen so many cars drive unknowingly into the pothole, which was a real concern.

For some commuters, the banana tree brings disbelief. John Hulker, while speaking with WINK-TV, said, “I pulled up and I questioned myself, is that really a tree in the middle of a road?”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here