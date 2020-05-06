BUZZ

FedEx Driver's Kind Gesture Makes Child's Lockdown Birthday Viral and Memorable

(Image: @Mrs_ConCon1787/Twitter)

(Image: @Mrs_ConCon1787/Twitter)

According to Liz, Jodan simply wanted to make up for the birthday celebrations Emma might've lost while staying at home due to the lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
Celebrations during lockdown have been really difficult. But stories of kind humans making strangers happy during this time has been plenty.

Take Jodan Price for instance. A FedEx driver recently went above and beyond to surprise a young girl with Dairy Queen ice cream cupcakes and gave her mother something to smile about on her daughter’s birthday.




His employers FedEx also tweeted in response to this heartwarming gesture.

Liz Paternoster took to Twitter and shared the story and thanked Jodan for making her daughter Emma’s birthday one that she won’t forget very quickly.

According to Liz, Jodan simply wanted to make up for the birthday celebrations Emma might've lost while staying at home due to the lockdown.

The story quickly became viral on social media with plenty of people sending their love and wishes for Emma and applauding Jodan’s act. What’s more even his son had something to say about the whole incident.


Eventually, Jodan made his way back to Liz and Emma's home and they were able to thank him in person.

