FedEx Driver's Kind Gesture Makes Child's Lockdown Birthday Viral and Memorable

Celebrations during lockdown have been really difficult. But stories of kind humans making strangers happy during this time has been plenty.

Take Jodan Price for instance. A FedEx driver recently went above and beyond to surprise a young girl with Dairy Queen ice cream cupcakes and gave her mother something to smile about on her daughter’s birthday.





Ok @FedEx our driver deserves a bonus! He realized it was our daughter's birthday & went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream cupcakes. He said "I just wanted to do this because if we weren't in this situation, she'd be celebrating with friends." I'm not crying. You're crying! pic.twitter.com/BqoMbyC3G1

UPDATE: Mr. Price stopped by and we got to thank him. I hope you enjoy this as much as I did. Our hearts are full and we feel so blessed to have the best @FedEx delivery man in the world! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JFw2s2Wfdt — Mrs. Paternoster (@Mrs_ConCon1787) May 5, 2020









In addition, I have been working with representatives from @FedEx and @DairyQueen to spread his story of kindness and thank him properly.

His employers FedEx also tweeted in response to this heartwarming gesture.



Thanks for the shout-out! We’re lucky to have such great team members. — FedEx (@FedEx) April 30, 2020



Liz Paternoster took to Twitter and shared the story and thanked Jodan for making her daughter Emma’s birthday one that she won’t forget very quickly.

According to Liz, Jodan simply wanted to make up for the birthday celebrations Emma might've lost while staying at home due to the lockdown.

The story quickly became viral on social media with plenty of people sending their love and wishes for Emma and applauding Jodan’s act. What’s more even his son had something to say about the whole incident.





Update: My Dad went back around to the house today and this is what happened. Thank you again for all of the comments! And thank you @Mrs_ConCon1787 for capturing this moment! pic.twitter.com/CqBKgAsriZ

Eventually, Jodan made his way back to Liz and Emma's home and they were able to thank him in person.