3-MIN READ

'Feel For Him': Photos of 'Upset' Ishan Kishan Go Viral as RCB Clinch Super Over Victory Against MI

IPL 2020 / BCCI | Twitter screengrab.

Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan stepped up and produced an incredible 119-run fifth-wicket partnership off 51 balls that levelled the scores at the end of the 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Buzz Staff

After 402 runs scored in an IPL game, it took a Super Over to decide the winner between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Monday.

Chasing a steep target of 202, Mumbai Indians captained by Rohit Sharma didn't look in the hunt before Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan stepped up and produced an incredible 119-run fifth-wicket partnership off 51 balls that levelled the scores at the end of the 20 overs. The duo's scintillating batting display helped MI score 89 in the last five overs.

While Pollard blasted 60 off 24, it was wicketkeeper-batsman Kishan's 99 off 58 balls that got everyone on their feet.

Just before the two teams were headed for the thrilling Super Over, Kishan was snapped in the dugout, looking visibly tired and distraught that he couldn't get his team over the finishing line.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Could Not Send Ishan Kishan for Super Over Because He Was Tired, Says Rohit Sharma

The photo soon went viral on social media as cricket fans assembled to hail the young gun for his spirited display.

Bowling the Super Over for RCB, Navdeep Saini gave nothing away to Pollard and Hardik Pandya as MI could only manage 7 off the Super Over. Virat Kohli after three bad matches did the needful as Jasprit Bumrah couldn't defend a seven-run target with India captain winning it with a last-ball boundary.

Why wasn't Kishan sent to bat during the Super Over?

After the loss, Rohit Sharma revealed that a physically drained Ishan Kishan struggled to come out to bat again against RCB. "He (Kishan) was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him but he was not feeling fresh," Rohit Sharma said.

