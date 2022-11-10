CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Feel for Virat Kohli': Indians Back 'King' after Men in Blue Return Trophyless from T20 World Cup

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 18:27 IST

Adelaide

Virat Kohli stood still as England demolished India in semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022. (Twitter screengrab)

Virat Kohli fans thronged to Twitter to lend their support to the Indian cricketer after England defeated India in a one-sided semi-final. Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Virat Kohli who put his heart and soul into the T20 World Cup 2022 was a mere bystander at the Adelaide Oval when Team India took the field against England in the semi-final clash on Thursday. Kohli slammed his fourth half-century of the marquee tournament against England as the 34-year-old cricketer once again rescued India out of dire straits. The Indian star is also the leading run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup with 296 runs to his name in just 6 matches. Kohli’s 50 and Hardik Pandya’s blistering knock of 63 took India to a respectable total of 168/6 in 20 overs.

But then Jos Buttler and Alex Hales happened. The English batters came out all guns blazing, smoking every Indian bowler they faced on the night. Absolute disrespect exhibited by both Buttler (80*) and Hales (86*) meant England reached the target with all their 10 wickets intact. In fact, England stormed into the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 with four overs to spare. It was that kind of a day for India and cricket fans alike.

Amid yet another heartbreak and exit from the T20 World Cup tournament, fans rushed to Twitter to back Kohli, as they believed that the Indian cricketer deserved a trophy.

“Feel for Virat Kohli. He gives everything in this T20 World Cup and now result lost in Semifinal. He scored 296 runs with 98+ average, 4 fifties, 2 MOM awards and magical 82*. This guy deserves Trophy but once again India lost in semi. Nevertheless Virat, you Played Amazing, (sic)” wrote a Twitter user in support of Kohli.

England will now face Pakistan in T20 World Cup Final on Sunday at the iconic MCG.

first published:November 10, 2022, 18:27 IST
last updated:November 10, 2022, 18:27 IST