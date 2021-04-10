Feeling Anxious After a Night of Partying? TikToker Explains 'Hangxiety' in Viral Video

If you have woken up feeling anxious after a drunk party night and could not figure a reason for it, you might just want to continue reading this article. In a video, that was posted by TikTok user Sophie Ward, she tries to explain the scientific reasoning behind this feeling calling a phenomenon called ‘Haniexty’ which sounds like a mix up of hangover and anxiety. In her video explainer, Sophie suggests that drinking alcohol causes a change in the chemicals’ balance of our brain — namely glutamate and GABA.

These two chemicals have opposite effects on our brain;while glutamate makes our brain active, GABA functions are to make it less active. When we drink alcohol, it effects cause a parallel increase in the amount of ‘chill’ GABA and decreases the amount of glutamate in our brain. The change in the chemical composition causes our brain to react slow and it starts giving slower inhibitions.

So, the next morning when we get up, our brain tries to get over the effects and create a balance of chemicals. This causes us to act hyperactive and anxious intern.Sophie says, “It’s basically the reverse of what was happening while you were drinking and is a recipe for anxiety."

In her video, the TikToker reassures people to not overthink as whatever ‘anxiety’ they feel is because of their brain’s effort to create a chemical balance and get over the effects of alcohol.Many experts also resonate with the logic and reasoning given by Sophie.

The video shared by Sophie has received thousands of views and people have been sharing their reactions to it.

Liz Burns, lecturer of mental health nursing at Salford University, has previously discussed this phenomenon while speaking to Manchester Even News . Burns, who also hold specialization in alcohol services, suggests that we feel anxious and fearful the next morning because of the effects of alcohol as we can’t remember everything that happened the night before and it’s not at the forefront of the mind.

