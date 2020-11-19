News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

'Feeling Broke': Jerry Using Apple AirPods as Speakers in 'Tom and Jerry' Trailer is a Major Flex

Tom and Jerry movie / Twitter.

Tom and Jerry movie / Twitter.

Some hawk-eyed viewers stumbled upon a frame wherein Jerry, the mouse, is seen chilling in his bathtub. Although that may not be an uncommon sight for the fans of the 'Tom and Jerry' series, Jerry can be seen using Apple AirPods as speakers in the backdrop.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Every 90's kid's favourite childhood pals and popular cartoon characters Tom and Jerry are back in action but this time on the big screen. The movie shifts the big battle between the duo to a glamourous hotel in New York City this time which is all set to host a big wedding and the manager hires Kyla (Chloë Grace Moretz) to get rid of what he calls a 'mouse problem'. To do the needful, Kyla ropes in the services of Tom.

After a wait of a year, Hollywood's Warner Bros. finally released the first trailer for the film on social media and things aren't looking as bright as one expected.

While watching the trailer, however, some hawk-eyed viewers stumbled upon a frame wherein Jerry, the mouse, is seen chilling in his bathtub. Although that may not be an uncommon sight for the fans of the series, Jerry can be seen using Apple AirPods as speakers in the backdrop.

If you're new to the world of AirPods, well, Apple's wireless earbuds have often been associated with flaunting one's wealth and their proud owners like to "flex" their expensive purchase. Those who simply cannot afford a pair are nothing but broke in the eyes of the Internet.

So yes, Jerry just flexed hard on all of us.

If that wasn't all, the picturesque canvas that Jerry's using is.... a smartphone.

Meanwhile, fans of the popular series were of the opinion that the animated characters didn't look "cohesive" enough and the contrast between them and the live actors was pretty apparent in the trailer. While other critics expected a "proper story" from the much-awaited movie.


