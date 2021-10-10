CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#AryanKhan#Coronavirus#Lakhimpur
Home » News » Buzz » Feeling Down? This Powerful Post By Smriti Irani Is The Motivation Dose You Need
1-MIN READ

Feeling Down? This Powerful Post By Smriti Irani Is The Motivation Dose You Need

Smriti Irani's selfie is an apt motivation where it states that the person whom you see in the mirror is the person one should compete with. (Credit: Instagram)

Smriti Irani's selfie is an apt motivation where it states that the person whom you see in the mirror is the person one should compete with. (Credit: Instagram)

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with a strong message that went viral on Instagram.

Union minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, is a regular on social media. This time she took to Instagram to share a powerful message. She posted a mirror selfie and captioned it: “Look at the mirror … that’s your competition."

Here is the post:

The post of the Union minister has garnered a lot of attention on social media with it grabbing over 32,338 likes and tons of appreciation.

RELATED STORIES

On September 5, the minister had shared a motivational quote for all women out there that is powerful as well as inspiring. The quote read, “She needed a hero, so that’s what she became.” Smriti Irani shared it along with a caption – “To all the girls out there.” The quote shared by the Union Minister is enough to motivate you at the start of the week. Isn’t it?

Smriti Irani is known for her interesting posts on Instagram as she never fails to shares quotes, pictures, and personal updates. Also, Smriti Irani had shared a collage of pictures, featuring her wearing earrings, nose pin, and a mask. With life is getting back on track, people started neglecting COVID-19 guidelines. Therefore, she wrote, ‘Whether you wear or don’t wear nose pin, earing, don’t forget to wear a mask, as the 2-foot distance is still compulsory.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

first published:October 10, 2021, 13:02 IST