Feeling Down? This Powerful Post By Smriti Irani Is The Motivation Dose You Need

Union minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, is a regular on social media. This time she took to Instagram to share a powerful message. She posted a mirror selfie and captioned it: “Look at the mirror … that’s your competition."

Here is the post:

The post of the Union minister has garnered a lot of attention on social media with it grabbing over 32,338 likes and tons of appreciation.

On September 5, the minister had shared a motivational quote for all women out there that is powerful as well as inspiring. The quote read, “She needed a hero, so that’s what she became.” Smriti Irani shared it along with a caption – “To all the girls out there.” The quote shared by the Union Minister is enough to motivate you at the start of the week. Isn’t it?

Smriti Irani is known for her interesting posts on Instagram as she never fails to shares quotes, pictures, and personal updates. Also, Smriti Irani had shared a collage of pictures, featuring her wearing earrings, nose pin, and a mask. With life is getting back on track, people started neglecting COVID-19 guidelines. Therefore, she wrote, ‘Whether you wear or don’t wear nose pin, earing, don’t forget to wear a mask, as the 2-foot distance is still compulsory.’

