Feeling Lonely? Smartphone Company Has Hilarious Solution but it Comes at a Price

We are still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing continues to be the need of the hour. Venturing out and meeting family and friends isn't the wisest choice yet, with the invisible virus lingering around.

So what does one do if they are feeling lonely?

A smartphone brand may have the answer to just that. But unlike love, it comes at a price.

Taking social media marketing to next level, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus recently revealed the secret to curing loneliness by getting yourself a companion in the coronavirus pandemic. The companion is you.

"Feeling lonely? Get two #OnePlus8Ts so you can call yourself," the brand shared on its Facebook page.

The sarcastic post soon went viral across the platform eliciting hilarious reactions from netizens.

Also Read: OnePlus 8T Review: All The Little Improvements Make For A Definite Experience Upgrade

"They'd be calling each other, you'd be the third wheel, again!" wrote one user.

"i feel attacked. i'm calling the police," wrote another to which OnePlus responded by saying, "Better get a third #OnePlus8T for that."

"I feel disappointed 😂😂you have a solution?" asked one. "Get a #OnePlus8T - you'll feel much better," OnePlus responded.

"Just because your brand name is Oneplus doesn't mean we need One plus One," quipped another.

"Can't live without both kidneys. Feeling lonely is better option. And far better option is having two Nokia 1100. Both kidneys safe, you are not lonely anymore and you have two weapons with you for safety issues."

If you are into specifics, the smartphone company was talking about the recently launched OnePlus8T.

The OnePlus 8T gets a 120Hz display, a genuine upgrade over the 90Hz display of the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8T also gets the upgrade from the Warp Charge 30T to the even faster Warp Charge 65. There is also the quad-camera setup at the back.

And if you are interested in an in-depth review of the smartphone, News18 has you covered.