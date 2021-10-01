Feeling Lonely? This Supermarket Introduces ‘Chat Checkout’ to Help Fight Isolation

In a move to combat loneliness among its elder population, a grocery store in the Netherlands is planning to introduce 200 chat desks in its stores for customers who wish to have a chat during checkout. The initiative has been introduced by the Dutch supermarket Jumbo. In a press release shared earlier on Monday, Jumbo said that the chat registers, also known as Kletskassa in Dutch, will be included in their stores in the run-up to the Week Against Loneliness, which kicks off on September 30.

Loneliness has been described as a growing problem in the Dutch society.A survey shared by Statistics Netherlands mentions that 33 percent of Dutch people older than 75 feel at least moderately lonely. To tackle this problem, Jumbo, a member of the National Coalition against Loneliness, which is an initiative of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport in the context of the One against loneliness action program, is planning to come up with this novel concept.

Colette Cloosterman-van Eerd, CCO of Jumbo said in a statement, “As a family business and supermarket chain, we are at the heart of society. Our stores are an important meeting place for many people and we want to play a role in identifying and reducing loneliness. We do this in various ways, including our Kletskassa’s.”

Colette further commended the Jumbo employees and said that they support the initiative and wish to help people to make real contact with them out of “genuine interest.”

This is not the first time that Jumbo has come up with such an idea. Earlier in 2019, the idea of setting up chat registers originated. It was in the summer of 2019 that Jumbo opened the first kletskassa in Vlijmen in Brabant province of the country. Jumbo mentioned in its press release that the company received a positive response from customers. Hence, this year Jumbo is planning to expand its chat desk idea further. Jumbo is planning on opening up the chat desks across 200 stores in the country by this time next year. The chat registers will give people an opportunity to come and chat. The store also mentioned that while choosing the shops for chat registers, they carefully consider areas where loneliness is a major factor.

