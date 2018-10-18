English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Feeling Lucky? World's Largest Jackpot Hits $900 Million
The previous largest single jackpot of $758.7 million was won last year by Mavis Wanczyk, a 53-year-old mother of two from Massachusetts.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Your chances of winning are slim to none, but it might be worth investing a few dollars in the Mega Millions contest in the United States before Friday's drawing.
The prize? $900 million, after no one won on Tuesday night.
It would be the largest jackpot in global lottery history if claimed by a single winner.
In 2016, a $1.6 billion Powerball prize was split three ways by ticket holders from California, Florida and Tennessee. Each took home $528.8 million.
The previous largest single jackpot of $758.7 million was won last year by Mavis Wanczyk, a 53-year-old mother of two from Massachusetts.
Mega Millions is available in 44 US states, the capital Washington and the US Virgin Islands.
The game, which was created in 2002, has seen changes over the years that have reduced the chances of winning, meaning bigger and bigger jackpots.
If someone picks the winning six numbers, they can either claim the jackpot in 30 payments over 30 years -- the so-called annuity option -- or take a reduced amount in a lump sum.
On Friday, that would be a total of $513 million -- before taxes, according to the Mega Millions website.
The likelihood of that happening? One in 302.5 million.
And don't forget: US lottery winnings are taxable at the federal level, unlike in many other countries. Some states also impose local taxes.
Spain's annual Christmas lottery -- "El Gordo," or "The Fat One" -- has several times offered a jackpot of several billion euros, but it aims to share the wealth, with thousands of numbers getting a prize.
The prize? $900 million, after no one won on Tuesday night.
It would be the largest jackpot in global lottery history if claimed by a single winner.
In 2016, a $1.6 billion Powerball prize was split three ways by ticket holders from California, Florida and Tennessee. Each took home $528.8 million.
The previous largest single jackpot of $758.7 million was won last year by Mavis Wanczyk, a 53-year-old mother of two from Massachusetts.
Mega Millions is available in 44 US states, the capital Washington and the US Virgin Islands.
The game, which was created in 2002, has seen changes over the years that have reduced the chances of winning, meaning bigger and bigger jackpots.
If someone picks the winning six numbers, they can either claim the jackpot in 30 payments over 30 years -- the so-called annuity option -- or take a reduced amount in a lump sum.
On Friday, that would be a total of $513 million -- before taxes, according to the Mega Millions website.
The likelihood of that happening? One in 302.5 million.
And don't forget: US lottery winnings are taxable at the federal level, unlike in many other countries. Some states also impose local taxes.
Spain's annual Christmas lottery -- "El Gordo," or "The Fat One" -- has several times offered a jackpot of several billion euros, but it aims to share the wealth, with thousands of numbers getting a prize.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United Make Stellar Comeback as Chennaiyin FC Crumble at Home
- Bhuneshwar-Bumrah and the Brotherhood of India's New Ball Attack
- Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Enter Quarterfinals of Denmark Open
- Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked
- Honda Activa Crosses 2 Crore Sales Milestone, Creates Record in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...