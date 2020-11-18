'Feels Sick': Mother Discovers a Decapitated Head of ‘Some Creature’ in Baby Food

Baby food industry exists to help parents find the proper food and nutrition for their kids but one Norfolk mother is claiming the baby food she purchased could have harmed her son if left unnoticed.

Macala Large, North Walsham, claims she found a "creature's decapitated head" inside a baby food container she got from Asda. Her one-year-old son was already eating the food when she made the discovery. The product was Asda Little Angels Organic Pasta with Chicken and Mushroom ready meal.

Her son finished the meal when she noticed what appeared to her ‘a piece of dried mushroom’ at the bottom of the pot. She realised with horror it was actually a brown head with "two bulbous eyes".

She contacted the Norwich Superstore with her complaint. The staff there promised her the object will be sent away immediately for investigation. They said it looks like ‘some animal or creature.’

She made the initial claim on September 14 and says the store has failed to provide any answers in the past two months. She had made the first complaint on Facebook before visiting the store where she even uploaded pictures of this bizarre animal/creature head. Her Facebook commenters suggested it could possibly be a fish and some even suggested lizards or snake.

"I was disgusted - so many things have gone through my mind - it made me feel sick thinking what it could be," she was quoted on Ladbible. She said she was lucky to find it when she did as her son was almost done eating and had only about 'two mouthfuls left'.

Once she and her partner realised it was something’s head, fear gripped her as wondered if her son had accidentally eaten the rest of its body.

She refuses that the contamination could have occurred at home. The food comes in a plastic container with a sealed lid, it is only removed as it is being served. There’s "literally no way" anything could have slipped at home, she says.

According to her encounter at the store, even the staff believed it was disgusting and they were equally shocked. They promised priority in matters as it was found in baby food. The Asda group is a chain of supermarkets where they carry products from almost all brands and also have their own brand of products, much like supermarket chains in India. The product she bought was Asda’s own.