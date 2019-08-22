Feline Fondness: You Can Now Clone Your Deceased Cat For Rs 25 Lakhs in China
The company also offers dog cloning services.
Image for Representation.
Cat lovers in China can rejoice as scientists in the country have claimed to have cloned a cat for the first time.
The development could potentially see cat owners cheating death to have their feline friends cloned.
Notably a report in Daily Mail cited reports in state-owned media that revealed that a kitten named Garlic was born inside the laboratories of Sinogene Biotechnology Company in Beijing. A British Shorthair was born 66 days after an embryo was implanted inside a surrogate mother, the company revealed during a press conference.
Thus, when a pet passes away, owners have the opportunity to create an exact copy to replace it, and the firm hopes that with developments, one can hope to pass on characteristics like personality and memories in the cloned felines as well.
Speaking to Chinese media, Huang Yu, a cat owner said that after his cat died of urinary tract disease, he decided to clone the cat because of the bond they share.
The cloning of Garlic now means that the company can now offer similar services to the public in China and it would cost cat owners over Rs 25 lakhs to avail of the services.
The company is also offering a dog cloning service for USD 54,000 (approx Rs 39 lakhs).
Speaking to the Global Times, Sinogene's chief scientist and a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Lai Liangxue, said that while Garlic and the cat it came from are identical in appearance, their personalities do differ.
According to Daily Mail, the company hopes to use AI or a brain-computer interface to store and transfer memories to cloned pets in the future.
